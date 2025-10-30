Second Emerging Leaders in Public Safety Conference set for Friday and Saturday at Life Learning Center

The second annual Emerging Leaders in Public Safety Training Conference will take place on October 31 and November 1.

The two-day event is designed to provide leadership training and to demonstrate appreciation and recognition of those who continually protect Northern Kentucky through public safety efforts. The conference concludes with a celebratory Appreciation & Awards Dinner on Saturday evening.

The training conference and dinner celebration are sponsored by a coalition supporting Emerging Leaders in Public Safety inclusive of members from the public safety, business, and community sectors. Kenton County Police Chief Spike Jones; Officer Ted Edgington; Life Learning Center President and COO Alecia Webb-Edgington; Independence Fire Chief Scott Breeze and Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye lead the effort.

Police and EMS attendees must be recommended to attend the training conference by their department head. The conference is a program focused on leadership development for emerging local Police, Fire, EMS as well as telecommunication talent and will be held at Life Learning Center in Covington.

Dave Anderson will serve as keynote speaker on Saturday with a focus on Character Building. The two-day gathering will end with a motivational dinner celebration at the Marriott River Center in Covington with keynote speaker Major General (Ret.) Donald C. Storm.

The event is sponsored by Corporex and Fischer Homes as well as various members of the business community.

“Public Safety is a critical part of community vibrancy in Northern Kentucky. The community benefits when dedicated people who serve through this career choice, pursue opportunities for continued training and leadership development, stated Colonel Spike Jones, Kenton County Police chief. “Through this training and dinner celebration, we endeavor to do just that – recognize and thank local Police Fire , EMS and Telecommunication leaders.”

“We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to emerging leaders in the public safety field for the second year,” said Officer Ted Edgington. “It is essential that we continue to recruit and retain those professionals with talent and passion in this field.”

Emerging Leaders in Public Safety