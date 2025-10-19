‘No Kings’ Day of Peaceful Action involves seven million in 2,700 cities across America — no violence reported

In one of the largest single-day nationwide demonstrations in U.S. history, nearly seven million Americans gathered on Saturday, two million more than June, in over 2,700 cities and towns for the No Kings Day of Peaceful Action, standing together in nonviolent defiance of authoritarianism and affirming that the nation belongs to its people, not to kings.

With more than 2,700 lawful and peaceful protests across all 50 states, Saturday’s mobilization was 14 times larger than both of President Trump’s presidential inaugurations combined, marking a historic moment of unity and resistance. From rural communities to major metropolitan centers, their message was clear: America will not be ruled by fear, force, or one man’s power grab.

Demonstrations were held across the Tri-State as well, including at Florence Mallin NKY which was organized by Indivisible NKY.

There was no reported violence and no arrests at any of the demostrations across the country.

Across districts, neighbors were organizing, marching, and demanding a government that serves the many, not the powerful few.

In response to the historic day of action, the No Kings Coalition issued the following statements:

• “Millions of Americans stood together to reject authoritarianism and remind the world that our democracy belongs to the people, not to one man’s ambition,” said Ezra Levin and Leah Greenberg, Co-Founders, Indivisible. “Authoritarians want us to believe resistance is futile, but every person who turned out today proved the opposite. This movement isn’t about a single protest; it’s about a growing chorus of Americans who refuse to be ruled. Trump may want a crown, but in this country, there are no kings.”

• “The millions of people protesting are centered around a fierce love for our country. A country that we believe is worth fighting for,” said MoveOn Executive Director Katie Bethell. “Across cities and towns, large and small, rural and suburban, in red areas and in blue areas millions of us are peacefully coming together for No Kings to send a clear and unmistakable message: the power belongs to the people.”

• “Millions of people showed that we, the people, will not be silenced,” said Deirdre Schifeling, chief political and advocacy officer for the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU). “We came together in community to do the most patriotic and American thing we can: exercising our First Amendment rights by peacefully and lawfully protesting President Trump’s abuses of power. We’ll continue to channel the courage of today’s protests to keep showing up for our communities — and the ACLU will do everything in our power to defend our freedom of speech, press, and assembly. Despite the Trump administration’s threats, no president can take this cornerstone of our democracy away from us.”

• “The Founders were not perfect, but they had one abiding principle: We as a nation should never, ever again be ruled by a tyrant or king,” said AFT President Randi Weingarten. “This is not who we are and it’s not what we want from our government. We want a president who will keep healthcare premiums from skyrocketing, bring down the cost of groceries and housing, strengthen public schools, make college affordable, and embrace workers’ rights. We want the president to spend his time solving our problems, not settling scores with his political opponents. We want a future based upon the rule of law and fair treatment — not chaos, corruption and cruelty.”

• “The way We the People protect our democracy and defeat Trump’s authoritarianism is by coming together in large numbers to exercise our democratic rights vigorously. And with the No Kings protests and beyond, that’s exactly what we’re doing– exercising our freedoms and defending our democracy against Trump’s despotism,” said Robert Weissman, Co-President of Public Citizen. “Since the first No Kings Day in June, Trump has intensified his autocratic clampdown, but so too is institutional and mass resistance rising. We’re seeing that with successful litigation, the return of Jimmy Kimmel to the airwaves, a Republican governor speaking out against the national guard deployments, airports rejecting politicized content, universities rebuffing Trump’s racist and oppressive compact and more. Today millions and millions of Americans joined together in solidarity and love building power and momentum to defeat Trump’s authoritarianism. once and for all.”

• “They’re deploying troops into American cities like it’s a war zone. Peaceful protest is being wrongly criminalized,” said Naveed Shah, US Army veteran and Political Director, Common Defense. “They’re smearing veterans, teachers, and everyday Americans who dare to speak out—just so they can justify a ‘crackdown.’ As veterans who have deployed across the world, we’ve seen this playbook before. Authoritarians don’t want debate; they want obedience and nothing more from us. But veterans like myself and the 480,000 veterans representing Common Defense didn’t swear an oath to a king. We swore to the Constitution. And we’re standing up now to say loud and clear: there are no kings in America, and we will not be ruled by fear.”



• “In a moment of rising authoritarianism and intolerance, diverse religious communities across the country are showcasing the incredible moral power of faith to say no to kings and to tyranny,” said Reverend Paul Brandeis Raushenbush, President and CEO of Interfaith Alliance. “Peacefully and joyfully, Americans of diverse faiths and beliefs showed up nationwide today to defend our democracy and to stand up for the fundamental civil rights and dignity of all people.”

• “On October 18th, millions of people gathered for one of the biggest demonstrations in American history,” said Logan Keith, Veteran and Spokesperson for the 50501 Movement. “We declared over 250 years ago that America is not beholden to any tyrant. In fact, standing up and fighting against tyranny is the most patriotic act one can take. We Americans have a proud tradition of standing up against bullies, against dictators, against kings. Right now in Washington D.C., Mike Johnson, Stephen Miller, and Donald Trump are holding what can only be called the real ’Hate America Rally.’ As they slash funding for students with special needs, unleash armed troops to intimidate and attack our own citizens, and strip healthcare from millions to enrich their billionaire friends — they show us exactly what hating America looks like. So once again, we the people stand together to declare with one unified voice, America has no kings.”





No Kings and staff report