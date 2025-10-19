Government briefs: News from Erlanger, Florence, Covington, Campbell, Fort Mitchell, Lakeside Park

By Patricia A. Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

ERLANGER

Erlanger council members passed a municipal order confirming Mayor Jessica Fette’s appointment of Colonel Mike Leming to Police Chief in Erlanger. Former Police Chief Kyle Rader has been promoted to the Director of Public Safety.

A resolution passed authorizing a $10,000 matching grant to a business at 4506 Dixie Highway. The business is owned by Eric Hermes, brother of Tyson Hermes, so he had to exit the room during the vote.

Another resolution passed which awards a matching grant of $10,000 to Lillian Rentals, owned by Tyson Hermes and a business owned by Mayor Fette is in it, so both Fette and Hermes left the room while council voted.

The business spotlight was on Pet Suites, and Sarah Minges, General Manager, came to talk about the business, which is having their 25th anniversary this year.

FLORENCE

Florence Mayor Julie Aubuchon administered the oath of office to Mike Geis, who will be a Police Captain, and Erik Daniels, who will be a Police Lieutenant while their families looked on. The promotions were done in advance of Captain Greg Rehkamp’s retirement which will be at the end of the month. Chief Jeff Mallery led the audience in a round of applause for Rehkamp’s three decades of service.

Council voted to pass the second reading of an ordinance that approves a concept development plan for a one acre site at the corner of Farmview and US 42 to allow modifications for a parcel of land for Bank of America. The changes included lighting and a roofline change.

The first reading of an ordinance was held approving a change in concept development plan for a 3.8 acre site at 8540 US 42 at the northeast corner of Hopeful Church road and US 42 to be able to demolish the current gas station and convenient store and restaurant, and to build a new gas station and convenience store. The new site will be a 6372 square foot WAWA station and store. The planning and zoning committee recommended approval, but the city’s planning and zoning requested nine conditions and several sub-conditions. The conditions were accepted by the Kentucky Department of Transportation.

“If it were as easy as us sitting up here and saying we like or don’t like a project that would be one thing, but as city council people we are not permitted to allow our personal opinions or feelings to come into play when we’re dealing with a project, we have to weigh each one on its merits, it is a gas station replacing a gas station, it is a regional draw, and in my opinion it maybe doesn’t belong in a residential area where they have chosen to put it, but because the rules and the laws governing planning and zoning are very specific, we are obligated to follow those laws and rules and judge each project on its merits and not whether we like it or not,” said Council member Diane Whalen. “With the changes that have been proposed to the project, I believe WAWA will be a good corporate neighbor and make this as easy as possible on our residents and our traffic flow, so personal feelings aside, this is the state law and the state process we are required to follow, and the vote we need to take based on the evidence presented to us. Those who have said we’ve never met a project we didn’t like may not necessarily agree, and maybe we don’t agree it’s 100 percent a project that we like, but we recognize the value of it and the work that’s gone into it.”

Mayor Aubuchon agreed, and said if it is not approved, there has to be four council votes to overturn the planning commission’s approval. The vote was 4 to 2, and the two no votes were Lesley Chambers and Angie Cable. The yes votes were Pat Wingo, Gary Winn, Diane Whalen and David Schneider.

Arrington Davis, owner of Lita’s Tacos, which is one of the businesses that the WAWA station will displace came, along with his father in law, to express their disappointment for the approval of the WAWA gas station over their small business. City Administrator Josh Hunt explained how the city has attempted to help Lita’s and Snappy Tomato find other places to relocate to, but in Davis’ case, they didn’t like the other places.

“We will continue to assist in any way possible to help them find a suitable new location. It is important to note that when it comes to zoning decisions, there must be a legal basis for both approvals and denials. The displacement of an existing business is not a valid criterion under KRS 100, and neither is the potential impact on another business’s sales. These types of consideration cannot be used to justify or deny a zoning request; doing so would be a violation of state law.”

The vote on a resolution to join into an agreement for the Statewide Emergency Management Mutual Aid and Assistance was unanimous.

Alex Evans again came to the meeting to ask about lights at the skate park. The current lighting is down and public works is waiting for parts to replace the lights, but the new lighting design is at least scheduled for next year but it may be longer.

Roger Burger came to tell council he does not agree with the solar panel ordinance, passed a few months ago.

COVINGTON

Covington Assistant Fire Chief Gary Rucker gave a presentation to the Covington Commission about a pilot program called Community Paramedicine. The program lasted six months and will be over at the end of this month. He cited some of the people they helped in the program, particularly singling out an older gentleman who had falling issues, and was a frequent 911 caller as well as a frequent emergency room visitor. With this program they were able to cut down his calls and visits and persuade him to enter an assisted living program. Overall, the program was able to cut down on 911 calls 67 percent.

The first reading of an ordinance creating a Transportation Improvement District in Covington was held. Once the second reading is voted on favorably, the city will become the second city in the Northern Kentucky area to have a TID. Both Boone County and Kenton County have a TID. The purpose of a TID is to fund and improve road systems to support economic development.

Another presentation was given by Development Specialist Kyle Snyder on the Motor Vehicle Parking Authority.

CAMPBELL COUNTY

Campbell County Judge Executive Steve Pendery read a proclamation declaring October to be Domestic Violence Awareness month. Angie Teegarden, Chief Program Officer for the ION Center, came to talk about the work they do at the center and invite the commissioners to tour the ION Center. She gratefully accepted the proclamation.

Commissioners passed the second reading of an ordinance which adds stop signs on Clay Ridge Road, and Pleasant Ridge Road, which will make the intersection an all-way stop. The move was recommended by the Road Department.

County Administrator Matt Elberfeld told commissioners they are going to get the Cincinnati Off Road Alliance to execute a trail consultation service agreement with the county for AJ Jolly Park. MeetNKY will reimburse the county for the cost, which is $25,000. The Alliance will take a look at all the trails currently in the park, and study the feasibility of putting more trails in. They will also provide a preliminary design for the trails. Commissioners voted to go ahead with the project.

A resolution passed which authorized Pendery to enter into an interlocal agreement for animal services with participating Campbell County cities.

There was a motion to request for proposals for an individual or firm to act as a Construction Manager at risk for the Public Safety Building Project, and Commissioners passed the request.

FORT MITCHELL

Fort Mitchell city council listened to the first reading of an ordinance which will raise the salaries of the mayor and council after the next election. Currently the mayor is being paid $5,000 per year and council members receive $1800 per year, but the salaries haven’t been raised in 12 years. The salary for the mayor will go to $12,000, and the council members’ salary will go to $3,000 if council votes yes on the second reading of the ordinance. Mayor Jude Hehman said he will not be running for mayor next term, but he is going to try to run for the county sheriff position.

Mayor Hehman asked for authorization from council to enter into discussions with Blessed Sacrament school to eventually hire a School Resource Officer. A resolution passed authorizing the mayor to enter into discussions. They would like to have an officer on the campus as soon as possible.

Another resolution authorizes Mayor Hehman to hire Kayne Brown, who was formerly a police officer, and then a firefighter for Fort Mitchell with a exemplary record He had traveled to New Orleans, and now is back, and he would like to work for Fort Mitchell. Council passed the resolution.

Mayor Hehman talked about the city receiving an OKI grant for $2 million for two projects dealing with the sidewalks and curbs on Dixie Highway. Hehman said that this isn’t a fast process, but the engineering might be completed next August or September, and the construction possibly started a year from then, in 2027. He also talked about extending the walkway from the underground tunnel at Burdsall to Pleasant Valley.

A resident, Kim Trusty, came to the meeting to discuss the e-bikes and e-scooters, which she said are truly dangerous. There is no helmet law and she said the rate of speed is enough to warrant helmets.

“We can’t sit around and wait until someone dies,” she said.

Mayor Hehman said it is not just Fort Mitchell who is dealing with the problem of the bikes and scooters, and he said the kids are confused, too, not knowing where they belong, the sidewalks or the streets He reiterated the possibility of widening the sidewalks, and he also said the state may come up with regulations for the young riders. He assured her they are aware of the problem and they are trying to find an answer.

LAKESIDE PARK

Lakeside Park council approved a municipal order that raises the salary of the city attorney. Before the meeting the Attorney, Greg Voss, was making $150 per hour and $600 per quarter, and now his salary will be $175 per hour and $600 per quarter. Council voted 5-1, and the one no vote was from councilmember Cassi Schabell, who said she didn’t feel comfortable voting for it without any research from other cities as to what they are paying attorneys.

Paul Darpel, an attorney for the Rizzo family, whose property abuts a church property, came again to the meeting to ask for an amendment to the zoning to allow fencing that is more than 50 percent closed. He said that due to children always being in the backyard of the church, next to his backyard fence, and due to the fact that Rizzo has a swimming pool, and due to the fact that Rizzo is an amputee, Darpel said he wanted an amendment to be given to PDS saying they can have a closed fence if their yard has a pool and abuts an institutional zone. A vote was held on the municipal order to send it to PDS and the vote was 3 yes, 1 no, and 2 abstain, so the change will be sent to PDS. Even though the amendment will be sent to PDS, it will still come back to council for final approval.