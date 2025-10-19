Want to be in a movie? Roger Braden is looking for “extras” for a film on his latest book

Staff report

Attorney and author Roger Braden is working on a film related to his recent book on mine safety — and he’s looking for “extras” for three scenes.

So, if you want to be in the movie, contact Roger at 859-380-5062. The first 30 people who call will be selected and will receive $15 at the time all rquirements are completed. He will provide details.

Participants will be assigned one of the following sites:

Friday, October 24, 11 a.m-1 p.m. at the Boone County Historic Courthouse in Burlington for a Mine Safety Hearing.

Saturday, Octobere 25, 11 a.m.to 1 p.m. at the NKU Chase Law School, 4th Flor — Congressional Hearing

Sunday, October 26, 2:30-3 p.m. at United Methodist Church in Latonia.

Read Jim Dady’s NKyTribune story about Roger Braden’s book here.