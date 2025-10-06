Opinion – Judy Harris: When the environment is teacher, must we be wary?

“Children are like wet cement; whatever falls on them makes an impression.” Haim Ginott

The young family was out to enjoy the lovely evening with a stroll. The wide sidewalks proved tempting to their toddler who raced ahead…actually, hurriedly toddled ahead to see where these sidewalks might lead…and then seeing the massive, inflatable personage towering over the entrance to the near building.

Cautioned by the parents, the toddler stopped close, but unafraid, fascinated, staring up at the gigantic figure with its arm raised, finger pointing to the sky. In the next second, the toddler’s arm was raised, finger pointing to the sky, a mirror image of the inflatable. The toddler lingered, holding the position…then satisfied, turned to continue the exploration.

Impression made. “I can do that!”

When another family’s granddaughter was chosen for the Kentucky Select Middle School Chorus, the concert’s date appeared on the calendars of the extended family.

The concert, held in a large church in Lexington on a Saturday afternoon came after a full Friday of long training sessions for the chorus with the well-known conductor. The church’s sanctuary had three sections, the center section with long pews accessed by aisles on the left and right.

The family entered from the left and another family came from the right, meeting in the middle. The very middle seat was for the other family’s toddler, not so much a seat as a little table as the child unpacked her toys and snacks, amusing herself and those around her before the concert began.

As the program started, the toddler popped onto her mother’s lap for a better view but quickly gave her attention to play with her mother’s cell phone.

The concert selections were wonderful; the chorus, excellent. Halfway through the program, the next piece was commanding, dark, foreboding. A Bach in German, showcasing the excellent middle school voices…but as the music began, the instantly unhappy toddler scooted off her mother’s lap, stood facing the chorus with her arms raised high, pointing the phone at the chorus while feverishly working both of her thumbs trying to find the correct button to turn off that noise/music or change the channel…turning in frustration to complain loudly to her mother…much to the entertainment of those sitting nearby.

This very young child knew that finding the right button could control what was happening. Knew about such things before understanding…quite disgusted when things didn’t work.

Impression made. “I want this thing to work!”

Another young family was headed to a large family celebration but unavoidably detained and running later than they had planned. The last time the extended family had gathered was a year ago when this adorable toddler had been an infant. Today, everyone was looking forward to a visit with this toddler, the first great grandchild. The little child was adorable, delighted and delighting. But the young family would be late, unavoidably.

The short trip down the highway for a few miles went through the towns and villages along the way…with many traffic signals. Traffic was light. Could they make up some of the time?

The first traffic light was red, and the second, and the third. As the fourth red light caught them, the frustrated young father said a soft “sh*t.”

As the light changed, the little voice came from the toddler’s car seat saying, “sh*t, sh*t.” So clearly articulated, unmistakable. A new word for the toddler…who was beaming.

Impression made. “I can say that.”

Within families, parents guide, question, explain, listen, set standards…realizing their responsibility.

But impressions from so many sources come onto our young people, before their understanding and language have developed enough, before they are able to evaluate what is happening…and each impression is made, unrestrained, before their minds and hearts can process the impact. They try the new things: “I can do that.” “I want this thing to work.” “I can say that.” Toddlers.

Are all the images and ideas as healthy as we would wish? Our protecting the youth until sufficient development can help them understand what it might mean to them? Is innocence denied?

Consider the environment as teacher. Limitless media, mindless, questionable, unsubstantiated images, sounds, ideas…and special interest groups targeting children and young people, the most impressionable, to advance and justify singular agendas.

Yes, we all must be more than wary.

Disinterest or malaise can be no excuse here. The issues are more serious, cutting deeper and broader than one might suspect.

Neil Postman tried to strike a warning call with his Disappearance of Childhood and the very readable Amusing Ourselves to Death. Most helpful perspectives.

Judy Harris is well established in Northern Kentucky life, as a longtime elementary and university educator. A graduate of Thomas More, she began her career there in 1980 where she played a key role in teacher education and introduced students to national and international travel experiences. She has traveled and studied extensively abroad. She enjoys retirement yet stays in daily contact with university students. Reach her at judyharris1579@gmail.com