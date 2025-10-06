Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank present Army veteran with new car in honor of his service, sacrifice

Freedom Alliance, in partnership with U.S. Bank, presented U.S. Army Staff Sergeant Paul Brondhaver with the gift of new, payment-free car in honor of his courageous service to the country.

Army Staff Sergeant Paul Brondhaver grew up in New Richmond, Ohio, and joined the Ohio Army National Guard while still in high school, continuing a proud family tradition of service. After the September 11th attacks, Paul and his fellow Guardsmen re-enlisted with a promise to deploy together if called.

In 2004, that promise was fulfilled when Bondhaver deployed to Kuwait and then Iraq as a convoy commander. On July 7, 2004, while escorting a convoy in Samarra, his unit came under attack. An RPG struck his Humvee, killing his driver and severely wounding him with more than 300 pieces of shrapnel. Despite his injuries, he continued to return fire, protecting his soldiers until he was evacuated.

Brondhaver endured more than 23 surgeries in the years that followed and still carries much of the shrapnel in his body today. He was awarded the Bronze Star with Valor, the Purple Heart, and the Combat Action Badge for his heroism.

He now lives in Independence, where he cares for his 80-year-old mother and enjoys time with his three grown children. His courage and resilience continue to inspire those who know his story.

“Paul’s courage on the battlefield and perseverance through years of recovery is an inspiration to us all,” said Freedom Alliance President Tom Kilgannon. “He represents the very best of America’s heroes — those who never stop serving their country and community.”

Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank are committed to honoring service members for their dedication and personal sacrifice. The vehicle was made possible through the generosity of Freedom Alliance, U.S. Bank, and Jake Sweeney Chrysler Jeep Dodge RAM in Springdale.

This will be U.S. Bank’s 97th payment-free vehicle donation since 2018 and the 61st in partnership with Freedom Alliance.

Freedom Alliance and U.S. Bank