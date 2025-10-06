Sixth annual Hero Nighr Festival honoring police officers and firefighters set for October 7

The Hero Night Festival, a free family event that celebrates local superheroes — police officers and firefighters – is set for Tuesday 4-9 p.m. at the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home Festival Ground.

It’s an evening filled with fun, entertainment, and activities.



Now in its sixth year, Ashlee Kennedy State Farm is once again teaming up with the Fort Mitchell Police and Fire Departments, Villa Hills Police Department, Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills Police, and Crescent Springs/Villa Hills Fire Department to host the special event.



Admission is free and attendees can look forward to:

• Engaging booths from local businesses

• Family-friendly games and activities

• Opportunities to meet and celebrate our community’s everyday heroes

All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Diocesan Catholic Children’s Home, supporting its vital mission in the community.



“We are proud to continue this tradition of bringing families together to honor the brave men and women who serve and protect us every day,” said Ashlee Kennedy, State Farm Agent. “Hero Night Festival is about community, gratitude, and giving back—and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

