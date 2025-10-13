Prep Football Flashback: Senior running back’s two touchdowns in fourth quarter lifted NewCath to district win over Lloyd

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Senior running back Jacob Smith scored two touchdowns in the last 10 minutes of the fourth quarter to give Newport Central Catholic a 29-26 win over Lloyd on Friday, Oct. 16, 2015, at Newport Stadium.

NewCath was behind, 26-17, going into the fourth quarter of the Class 2A district game. During his team’s two scoring drives, Smith carried the ball on 14 of 21 plays, picked up 85 of 110 yards and scored on runs of 2 and 15 yards.

In the third quarter, Lloyd quarterback Jordan Fann threw TD passes to Lashunn Townsend and Charles Gaines to put the Juggernauts ahead. Their team finished with 340 total yards.

NewCath netted 367 total yards. Smith had 137 of the team’s 225 rushing yards and scored three times. Junior quarterback Patrick Henschen completed 8 of 17 passes for 142 yards and one TD.

The Thoroughbreds made it to the Class 2A state final for the third consecutive year under coach Dan Wagner. They lost to Mayfield, 17-7, in the title game and finished with a 9-6 record.

Here’s a look at other high school football games involving Northern Kentucky teams played between Oct. 12-18 over the last five decades:

FRIDAY, OCT. 14, 2022 — Highlands ended a nine-game losing streak against Covington Catholic with a 32-21 victory in a Class 5A district game. The Bluebirds had five turnovers, but they ended the game with a 15-0 scoring run. The big finish included a 64-yard kickoff return to the end zone by senior Charlie Noon.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16, 1992 — Newport senior Adam Brown made big plays on both sides of the ball late in the fourth quarter of his team’s 30-20 win over Conner.

On a fourth-down play, Brown made a stop on defense that gave the ball back to his team. A few plays later, he broke free on a 62-yard touchdown run that clinched the victory for the Wildcats.

Newport’s other senior running back, Chad Dant, scored on a 52-yard run to put his team ahead, 24-6, in the third quarter. But Conner quarterback Jake Catron threw two TD passes after that to make it 24-20.

FRIDAY, OCT. 18, 1985 — With 2:05 left in the game, Campbell County running back Ray Hodge broke a scoreless tie with a 3-yard run into the end zone and his team came away with an 8-0 win over Dixie Heights. The 96-yard touchdown drive began after Campbell County’s defense stopped Dixie Heights on a fourth-down play at the 4-yard-line.

FRIDAY, OCT. 16, 2009 — Holy Cross senior quarterback Markel Walker had a combined total of 260 yards in a 36-19 win over Lloyd. Walker rushed for 157 yards and two touchdowns while competing 8 of 15 passes for 103 yards and one TD. The Indians also had Andy Roenker return an interception 69 yards for a touchdown.