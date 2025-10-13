Kentucky among top states in nation for rate of driver fatalities among those 65 and older

By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A new study has revealed that Kentucky is among the top ten states in the nation when it comes to the rate of driver fatalities among those 65 and older.

The research, performed by Florida-based Personal Injury lawyer Blakeley Law Firm analyzed the data for senior driver fatalities from 2019 to 2023 for each U.S. state via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) database. Average fatality rates per 100,000 residents aged 65+ were calculated to identify the states where older drivers face the highest risk on the road.

Kentucky ranks fourth, with 20.28 senior driver fatalities per 100,000 residents aged 65+, which is 51 percent higher than the national average of 13.39 deaths per 100,000 residents. From 2019 to 2023, the Bluegrass State’s senior population of approximately 827,568 experienced an average of 167.8 fatal crashes annually. The highest fatalities were reported in 2022 with 182, while the lowest occurred in 2020 with 135.

Looking at the study, a spokesperson at Blakeley Law Firm commented, “In Kentucky, a strong car-dependent culture and limited alternatives to personal vehicles contribute to elevated senior driver risks. Many rural communities lack consistent bus or shuttle services, forcing seniors to drive even if their health declines.”

However, it’s not just a high rate for seniors, they added.

“Kentucky also has a relatively high rate of roadway fatalities across all demographics, suggesting systemic safety issues. For seniors, programs encouraging regular vision, hearing and reaction-time screenings could reduce crashes without restricting independence prematurely.”

One issue in Kentucky may have been resolved by General Assembly action. They passed a bill during the 2024 legislative session requiring vision screening for all drivers every time they renew their driver’s license. The legislation took effect on Jan. 1, 2025.

The three states with a higher rate of senior driver fatalities, according to the study, are Mississippi (with a rate of 22.97 per 100,000 residents), Wyoming (21.87) and Arkansas (20.48).