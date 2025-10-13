United Way seeking hundreds of volunteers for its free tax prep

United Way of Greater Cincinnati is recruiting volunteers to support its Free Tax Prep program during the 2026 filing season. Volunteers are essential to helping thousands of people save money on filing fees and secure tax credits they’ve earned.

This past season, more than 500 IRS-certified volunteers in Greater Cincinnati worked alongside taxpayers to file over 9,000 returns.

In all, United Way’s local Free Tax Prep program saved filers about $2.5 million in preparation fees and helped them claim $10.3 million in refunds.

“Our volunteers help families take important steps toward financial stability,” said Moira Weir, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Cincinnati. “They ensure families receive the refunds and credits they’ve earned — money that can cover essential expenses, reduce debt or build savings for the future.”

Free Tax Prep is a Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program funded by the IRS and United Way. Services begin at the end of January and continue through April.

Volunteer Opportunities

From greeting and intake to preparing taxes and giving certified tax advice, United Way offers training and ongoing support. Individuals can volunteer on their own or as part of a group adopting a tax site. All we ask is that volunteers are:

• Personable and friendly

• Comfortable working with a diverse group of clients

• Willing to ask questions

• Willing to learn and use tax preparation and tax facilitation software

• Willing to learn new skills

• Willing to adhere to high ethical standards.



To learn more or sign up to volunteer, visit uwgc.org/tax-volunteer.