Soccer state playoffs: Highlands girls upset state’s top-ranked team; CovCath boys win in penalty kick shootout

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

The Highlands girls soccer team proved the old adage about throwing records out the window when the post-season playoffs roll around is legit.

The Bluebirds entered the state playoffs with a mediocre 12-9-1 record and upset previously unbeaten Boyle County, 2-1, on Tuesday in Danville to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019.

It was a stunning victory. Boyle County was ranked No. 1 in the final state coaches poll, came into the game with the state’s best record (24-0-1) and had outscored its opponents by a whopping 153-13 margin.

The Rebels got the game’s first goal on a header by senior Ellery Taylor off a corner kick.

But Highlands evened the score just a few minutes later when junior Gabby Simons chased down a ball played into the penalty area and popped a short shot into the net.

The winning goal came with less than nine minutes left in the second half.

A Boyle County goal kick came to a Highlands player, who volleyed it forward to teammate Ally Lickert.

She dribbled toward the goal and bumped the ball to senior Macy Hargis on the right for an open shot that gave the Bluebirds a 2-1 lead.

In the final minutes, Highlands goalkeeper Bailee Class made a leaping save on one of Boyle County’s last scoring opportunities to secure the upset.

The Bluebirds will visit Johnson Central in one of four state quarterfinal matches on Saturday. The semifinal round of the girls state tournament will be played at Lexington Dunbar on Wednesday Oct. 29 with the championship final on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Lexington Sport Club.

CovCath boys win shootout against West Jess

Covington Catholic converted four of five penalty kicks to post a 3-2 win over West Jessamine in the opening round of the boys state soccer tournament on Tuesday in Nicholasville.

During the 80-minute match, CovCath got its first goal from Ryan Roberts on a corner kick by Dillion Warner in the first half and a shot by Cole Bishop in the second half. But West Jess tied the score both times and the score remained 2-2 after two five-minute overtime periods.

The tie remained after the first three kicks in the penalty kick shootout and both goalkeepers had saves in the fourth round. After CovCath senior Tanner Robertson put his shot in the net, West Jess missed its fifth attempt.

CovCath (16-7-2) will visit Prestonsburg (21-2-0) in the state quarterfinals on Saturday. The semifinal round of the boys state tournament will be played at Lexington Dunbar on Tuesday, Oct. 28 with championship final on Saturday, Nov. 1 at Lexington Sport Club.

Brossart girls fall in close opening round match

The Brossart girls soccer team that won the All “A” Classic small school state tournament earlier this season lost a close match to Lexington Catholic, 4-3, in the opening round of the post-season state playoffs on Tuesday in Lexington.

LexCath senior Joanna Bryant scored three goals in the first half that ended with her team holding a 3-1 advantage. Brossart scored twice in the second half, but Lex Cath maintained the lead.

The Mustangs (20-2-3) got goals from junior Tessa Hafer kin the first half and freshmen Mackenzie Moeller and Rylee Fuller in the second half.