Covington school board asks public input to shape future — and inform superintendent search

The Covington Board of Education is inviting the public to help shape the future of Covington Independent Public Schools as it launches the first phase of the superintendent search process.

Over the next few weeks, the Covington community will have opportunities to shape the superintendent search via three vehicles – an online survey open now through Nov. 3, in-person

sessions on Oct. 27 and 28, and targeted in-depth focus groups held both in person and virtually.

The goal, Board Chairman Tom Haggard said, is to obtain feedback from a diverse pool of perspectives – including people who send their kids to Covington schools and those who fund the schools through taxes.

“We’re excited to officially kick off the public engagement phase of our superintendent search and hear directly from the people who know our schools best — our students, families, staff, and community partners,” Haggard said. “This is a moment to dream big about what’s possible for Covington Independent Public Schools, and we want every voice to help shape the future of our district.”

The community engagement activities will be managed by Alma Advisory Group. The education consulting and executive search firm was hired by the Board in early September to assist in the search for a superintendent to replace Alvin Garrison at the end of the current school year.

The public engagement will be intense:

Survey

The on-line questionnaire, available now through Monday, Nov. 3, will invite parents, students, staff, business leaders, residents, and other stakeholders to provide input on the skills and qualities most important in the next superintendent. The survey, available in multiple languages, can be accessed at Superintendent Survey.

Community Gatherings

Alma Advisory Group will host two in-person sessions that will include a brief overview of the search process and then a facilitated small-group discussion designed so that all voices are heard. Light refreshments and childcare will be provided.

The dates:

• 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 27, at Latonia Elementary, 3901 Huntington Ave.

• 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 28, at The Center for Great Neighborhoods/Hellman Creative Center, 321 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd./12th Street.

Registration is not required for the community gatherings but is encouraged for planning purposes.

You can register at: Superintendent Community Gathering.

Focus Groups/Interviews

Alma Advisory Group will conduct in-person and virtual focus groups with students, families, staff, district partners, business leaders, and community partners. Information and invitations will be shared via email.

Haggard said the goal is to have the job posted before Thanksgiving, interviews after the beginning of the new year, and a new Superintendent named by March.

In an op-ed published last month, the Board’s five elected members said that new leadership is part of concerted effort to again make Covington a destination district for teachers and families that better prepares students for meaningful careers and successful lives. The Board has said it is

looking for a leader who will shake up the system where needed, embrace accountability and collaboration, and build a positive culture that rewards innovation.

“But we’re eager to hear the community’s thoughts on how we do that,” Haggard said.

