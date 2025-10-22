International exhibition ‘Auschwitz. Not Long Ago. Not Far Away’ open in Cincinnati for limited time

A new exhibition bearing witness to the realities of Auschwitz is open at Cincinnati’s Union Terminal. Through 500 original artifacts, Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away., showcases the profound humanity of those who perished and the extraordinary resilience of those who survived one of the Holocaust’s most notorious camps.

The exhibition, hosted by Cincinnati Museum Center and the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, is the largest collection of artifacts from Auschwitz outside of Europe.



Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. offers a poignant and sobering glimpse into the devastating reality of the German Nazi concentration and extermination camp Auschwitz, and the enduring significance of its history.

Featuring more than 500 original objects from the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and more than 20 other international museums, the exhibition traces the rise of Nazi ideology that during World War II and the German occupation transformed an ordinary Polish town known as Oświęcim into a place where unimaginable atrocities and extraordinary human resilience intersected.

“This exhibition shares the real artifacts and evidence of what happened in Auschwitz, connecting guests with objects, photos and stories that reveal the lives of those who lived, and died, in Auschwitz,” said Elizabeth Pierce, president & CEO of Cincinnati Museum Center. “Understanding these moments in history helps us understand how to make our world better now and in the future. It renews our commitment to our shared humanity.”

Among the exhibition’s more than 500 artifacts and 400 photographs are hundreds of personal items that belong to survivors and victims of Auschwitz, including suitcases, eyeglasses and shoes. Some of the key artifacts include concrete posts that were part of the fence of the Auschwitz camp, fragments of an original prisoner barracks from the Auschwitz III-Monowitz camp and objects from the perpetrators, the SS guards, including a gas mask. All bear witness to the lives, and humanity, lost at Auschwitz.

“At the heart of this project is the idea of bringing the history of Auschwitz, in all its complexity, to the world,” explained Luis Ferreiro, director of Musealia. “The exhibition is a powerful opportunity to understand how such a place could have come to exist, how these events could happen and what it means for us today. It is also a moral urgency to remember those who lost their lives at Auschwitz.”

In addition to the international artifacts, the exhibition includes specially curated stories and select artifacts of local Holocaust survivors who came to Cincinnati to rebuild their lives after the war.

These stories are presented by the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, which was founded by survivors and moved to Union Terminal in 2019. Many of those survivors and refugees arrived through Union Terminal, as did many of the American soldiers who liberated camps in Europe, making the Holocaust & Humanity Center the only Holocaust museum in the United States with a positive, authentic connection to its site.

“We are honored to partner with Cincinnati Museum Center to bring this landmark exhibition to Union Terminal,” said Jackie Congedo, CEO of the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center. “This exhibition builds on the powerful legacy of our local Holocaust survivors, whose courage and stories continue to shape our community and guide our mission.”

With the purchase of a ticket to Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. guests receive a discount for $5 to the Nancy & David Wolf Holocaust & Humanity Center, which guests are encouraged to use prior to or following their visit to the exhibition to further their education and understanding.

Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. was created by Musealia in cooperation with the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum and curated by an international panel of experts, including world-renowned scholars Dr. Robert Jan van Pelt, Dr. Michael Berenbaum and Paul Salmons, in an unprecedented collaboration with historians and curators at the Research Center at the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum, led by Dr. Piotr Setkiewicz.



Auschwitz. Not long ago. Not far away. is now open at Cincinnati Museum Center at Union Terminal. Tickets and group sales information are available at cincymuseum.org/Auschwitz.

The opportunity to bring this impactful exhibition to Cincinnati has been generously supported by the Jewish Federation of Cincinnati; the Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati, H.B., E.W. & F.R. Luther Charitable Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; Jacob G. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; Helen G., Henry F., Louise Tuechter Dornette Foundation, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee; The Jewish Foundation of Cincinnati; Western & Southern Financial Group; Les and Renee Sandler; The Kanter/Knue Family; The Neil Bortz Family; Rosenthal Family Foundation; Beth and Louis Guttman; and Ginger Warner.

Cincinnati Museum Center