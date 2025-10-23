Sportwriter, NKyTribune columnist Jamie H. Vaught releases latest book on UK basketball

Jamie H. Vaught, NKyTribune columnist and longtime professor at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, has released his latest book about University of Kentucky basketball.

Vaught, who also moonlights as Kentucky sportswriter, now has written seven books about UK hoops. His latest book, Unforgettable Journey with the Cats, includes new interviews with basketball coaches Mark Pope and Kenny Brooks.

“It could be the best book that I have done, but I will let the readers decide,” said Vaught. “After separate interviews with Mark Pope and his wife, I really enjoyed writing the chapters on Coach Pope and Lee Anne Pope. Coach Brooks was good, too. The new book is probably my favorite among the seven volumes that I have written.”

In addition to the Popes and Brooks, the 320-page book, which has over 60 photos, includes featured profiles of Paul Andrews, Reed Sheppard, football star Tim Couch, Georgia Amoore, Trent Noah, and the former Wildcats who played in the now-defunct American Basketball Association, including the popular Louisville-based Kentucky Colonels. Jeff Sheppard, Cameron Mills, and sports journalists also share memorable stories.

“UK Basketball is the connecting thread for the state and Big Blue Nation members around the world, and Jamie Vaught understands that as well as anyone,” said Tom Leach, the Voice of the Wildcats on UK Radio Network That background gives him a keen insight into the Wildcats, and the players and coaches that have given the BBN so many memorable moments and you’ll enjoy reliving those moments in his newest book. You’ll enjoy every minute you spend reading it.”

The new book, which will be published as a paperback before the hardcover and eBook editions become available, is expected to be on sale on Amazon.com by the end of October, and other outlets, including Lexington’s Joseph-Beth Booksellers, by mid-November. Several book signings have been scheduled for London, Harlan, Middlesboro, Lexington and Somerset, beginning in mid-November. Former Cats Paul Andrews and Jeff Sheppard are also scheduled to sign at the London event.

More details about the signings will be announced later.

A current member of the U.S. Basketball Writers Association (USBWA) who wrote for The Cats’ Pause magazine for 13 years, Vaught retired from full-time teaching at SKCTC in 2024 after 33 years. He still teaches two online accounting courses. He is a two-time UK graduate with degrees in accounting and MBA.