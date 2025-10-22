St. Elizabeth Healthcare marks five years of impact for Yung Family Cancer Center

St. Elizabeth Healthcare

Since opening its doors in 2020, the Yung Family Cancer Center has remained steadfast in its purpose: to deliver compassionate, innovative cancer care to patients across the region and beyond. As the center celebrates its five-year anniversary, St. Elizabeth Healthcare is reflecting on some of the defining milestones that have shaped its journey and elevated its impact.

2020: A New Chapter in Cancer Care

The launch of the cancer center marked a transformative moment for cancer care in the region. Designed to serve patients locally and nationally, it introduced a multidisciplinary approach that integrated genetic screening, precision medicine and holistic support. Patients no longer had to travel far for the latest care — it was all here in Northern Kentucky. That same year, these contributions to public health were recognized with the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Community Award, affirming St. Elizabeth’s vision was making a difference in the community.

2021: Design centered Around Healing

The center’s six-story, 250,000 sq. ft. facility was designed with calming spaces, a meditation room and a 5,500 sq. ft. garden courtyard — earning an IIDA Healthcare Design Award in 2021. Diagnostics, infusion, surgery and support services are all in one location, reducing stress for patients and families.

2022: Expanding Access and Early Detection

By 2022, St. Elizabeth had completed 20,000 lung cancer screenings, helping detect cancers at earlier stages when treatment works best. Increased participation led to earlier diagnoses and improved outcomes. To reach underserved communities, the center deployed 12 outreach specialists, who were instrumental in completing 38% of all lung screenings and 15% of breast cancer screenings that year. The model is now nationally recognized for sustainable outreach to underserved populations.

2023: National Recognition and Accreditation

The center has earned some of the nation’s highest honors in cancer care and design. In 2023 alone, it received the following:

• ACCC Innovator Award for the development of a care delivery model that demonstrates sustainable outreach for cancer screening, with a specific focus on at-risk and underserved patient populations. • HGA Healthcare Design Honor (Silver Level) for infusion center and facility design. The Touchstone Awards recognize evidence-based design in increasing value of healthcare projects. • Commission on Cancer Accreditation from the American College of Surgeons (ACS). ACS Quality Programs recognize hospitals for meeting high standards for surgical care. Verification and accreditation are earned through a comprehensive evaluation process. • Pancreatic Cancer Center of Excellence designation from the National Pancreas Foundation (NPF). NPF Centers of Excellence are premier healthcare facilities that focus on the multidisciplinary treatment of pancreas disease, treating the “whole patient” with a focus on the best possible outcomes and improved quality of life.

These honors reflect the center’s leadership in delivering high-quality, multidisciplinary care.

2024–2025: Philanthropy and Performance

In 2024, the Yung Family Foundation made a historic $10 million gift — the largest in St. Elizabeth history — leading to the renaming of the facility.

The center has now performed 50,000+ lung screenings and marked its 500th early-stage cancer detection. National outlets, including U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek and the Women’s Choice Award, have all recognized its excellence in cancer care.

Looking ahead

The milestones represent more than achievements. They reflect a place of hope, healing and progress. As the Yung Family Cancer Center looks to the future, its commitment to advancing cancer care and supporting every patient’s journey remains stronger than ever.

Learn more about the Yung Family Cancer Center and cancer care at www.stelizabeth.com.