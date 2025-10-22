UK Board of Trustees says university must be ‘partner-of-choice’ in using AI to advance Kentucky

By Jay Blanton

University of Kentucky

The University of Kentucky must be the “partner-of-choice” for developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies as part of its mission to advance the health of Kentucky.

That was the strong direction outlined in a resolution adopted by the UK Board of Trustees and given to President Eli Capilouto and the campus at the conclusion of its annual retreat over two days this past week in Hopkinsville.

“Over the past few years, we have continually challenged President Capilouto and the campus to accelerate their efforts to advance this state — its health, its economy and its education,” said UK Board Chair Britt Brockman. “In this resolution, we are charging our president and campus … to be the partner-of-choice across this state in the development of AI and associated technologies. We can be a leader here. Or we can be left behind. We must be a leader.”

The resolution is an extension of the charge the board gave to Capilouto and the campus last year at its retreat — to create a network, now called the Advancing Kentucky Together Network (AKT Network) — that pushes UK to work with partners across the state to do more than any institution in the country to advance the overall health of the state it serves.

During the board’s annual retreat this year, members also received extensive briefings from UK Cooperative Extension leaders, visited the UK Research and Education Center at Princeton Station Research Farm, and engaged in feedback sessions regarding the progress over the last year made in the development of the AKT Network.

Several partners across the state — in education, life sciences and health care — have signed onto the AKT Network and dozens more have inquired about engaging with UK. The resolution from last week’s retreat calls on the university to accelerate the network’s expansion by significantly expanding efforts across the campus and Commonwealth to utilize AI and other technologies.

“Today, the University of Kentucky strives to be the partner-of-choice in AI and technology development — now and in the future. And what does it mean to be the partner-of-choice?” asked UK President Eli Capilouto. “To move with a spirit of humility and generosity…to listen and learn more, together…to be the institution people turn to as we turn to them…and all for the sake — the promise — of a healthier, wealthier and wiser Commonwealth.”

Specifically, the resolution highlights the four key areas of AKT Network partnerships — health care access and innovation, education and opportunity pipelines, economic and workforce development, and community and land-grant engagement — and directs the university to use AI to accelerate progress through partnerships.

Some of the key goals outlined in the resolution include:

• Expanding care delivery beyond traditional settings using AI tools such as virtual assistants and remote care platforms, with a focus on rural and underserved communities. • Developing accelerated degree pathways in high-demand sectors like health care and manufacturing to fast-track students into the workforce. • Creating seamless transfer and career pathways in key sectors like health care and manufacturing to maximize credit transfer and degree completion. • Deepen community relationships through listening, co-creation and mutual benefit. • Expanding and promoting UK Cooperative Extension programs in mental health, financial literacy and youth development tailored to local needs.

“That is how we will further our goal of advancing the overall health of the Commonwealth — by leveraging with others what only we can do across research, education, service and care…translating that progress into purpose,” Capilouto said. “For Kentucky to advance, we must push her to lead…and for artificial intelligence, we are the right institution, with the right people and talent, to do so. And that sentiment — the right people, at the right place and at the most important time — working together, leveraging their expertise and talent, in a spirit of partnership, to harness these powerful technologies for good in our state.”