The celebration of America’s River Roots will be heard all along the NKY riverfront — expect cannon firings

By Judy Clabes

NKyTribune editor

Be ready for the happy sounds of steamboat calliopes and the loud blasts of cannons as Newport, the Southbank of the Ohio River, will be ablaze with America’s River Roots activities for the remainder of this week.

Welcome to the big show of America’s River Roots and the celebration of the 250th birthday of the U.S.A.

The boats have already started arriving to the north and south riverbanks, and Newport is the center of the celebration on the south side of the river, with some activities all along the NKY riverbanks. All vessels are expected to be in their assigned places no later than noon today.

Among the riverboats expected: Anson & Betsey Northrup, Belle of Cincinnati/River Queen, Belle of Louisville, Celebration Belle, Mary Miller, Natchez, Three Rivers Queen and Belle of Memphis.

A kickoff of the Birthday Party and the Festival for the media and guests will be 10-10:30 a.m. on Thursday at the corner of Ovation Way and Illumination Way across from the Boardwalk Residences. There will be a short program, and a showcase of the best of NKY’s River Roots experiences, Perfetti Van Melle’s Airheads Hot Air Balloon, patriotic music, a towering birthday cake — and the ceremonial signing of a giant birthday card.

“Authentic” riverboat races will require temporary closure to commercial river traffic near the Cinci/NKY riverfront. Start and finish lines will be located on the downstream, western side of the Taylor-Southgate Bridge. The following races are scheduled:

Friday, October 10

1:15-3:15 p.m.

Celebration Belle vs. Steamboat NATCHEZ

Saturday, October 11

1:45-3:45 p.m.

Three Rivers Queen vs. River Queen vs. Anson & Betsey Northup

4:30-6:30 p.m.

Belle of Cincinnati vs. Steamboat Bell of Louisville

Sunday, October 12

12:30-2:30 p.m.

River Queen vs. Belle of Memphis

4-6 p.m.

Steamboat Belle of Louisville vs. Steamboat NATCHEZ

WARNING: Cannon firings will start each race and signal the end of each race.

The USS Nightmare will be offering $5 day-time tours with the “lights on,” so as not to be so scary.

These boats will be tied up to the USS Nightmare and are available for free tours:

• A boat from Living Lands & Waters, headquartered in East Moline, ILL., is part of a nonprofit environmental organization that was established by Chad Pregracke in 1998. Spending up to 9 months a year living and traveling on the barge, the Living Lands & Waters’ crew hosts river cleanups, watershed conservation initiatives, workshops, tree plantings and other key conservation efforts. Since the organization was founded, Living Lands & Waters has grown to be the only “industrial strength” river cleanup organization like it in the world.

• ORSANCO’S Life Below the Waterline’s mobile aquarium, a2,200 gallon aquarium highlighting the diversity of fish in the Ohio River and its tributaries, giving the public a unique opportunity to see aquatic life typically hidden deep in the waters of the river. Fish are collected using electrofishing and are returned after the event. The Ohio River is one of the most diverse and resilient rivers in the country from an ecological perspective. Based on information collected by ORSANCO scientists, the river is thriving, supporting over 160 species of fish and other wildlife, including a combination of prehistoric fish like Gar, Paddlefish, Bowfin, and Sturgeon. The aquarium affords the public the opportunity to act as an ORSANCO biologist and learn how the local aquatic community reflects their portion of this diverse watershed. (See the NKyTribune’s story here.)

The City of Newport will have an Information/Welcome tent on Riverboat Row. The city will rock with the sound of music. And the Ovation and Newport on the Levee and Riverboat Row will be replete with all kinds of family friendly activities.