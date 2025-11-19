100 Kentucky schools, including some in NKY, certified as ‘Family Friendly’ by Prichard Committee

The Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence kicked off Family Engagement in Education Week at The Foundry in Frankfort Monday by honoring the 100 Kentucky schools and early learning centers that earned Family Friendly Schools Certification in 2025.



“Certified schools are showing what real family and community engagement looks like,” said Brigitte Blom, President and CEO of the Prichard Committee. “They’ve gone beyond the basics to make families and community members genuine partners in learning — an approach that strengthens outcomes for students and communities alike. We’re proud to recognize their commitment.”

Gov. Andy Beshear signed a proclamation declaring Nov. 17-21 Family Engagement in Education Week in the commonwealth.



The Family Friendly Certification process involves a multidisciplinary team of families, teachers and administrators using a self-assessment tool to evaluate the school’s efforts toward increasing family engagement. This team evaluates the school’s practices, identifies key areas for improvement, and integrates new practices designed to elevate its family-friendly rating.



The certification is awarded by the Prichard Committee after applications are reviewed and scored by a working group of families, educators and community organizations. The group is focused on increasing open communication, learning opportunities and shared decision-making power across the Kentucky education system.



The Kentucky Department of Education includes the Family Friendly Schools Certification in its school report card as evidence of effective family engagement.



For more details on the Family Friendly Schools Certification, click here.

2025 Certified Family Friendly schools and early education centers in Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission Early Education Centers

• Alexandria Head Start

• Falmouth Head Start

• Newport Head Start

• NKCAC Boone County Head Start

• NKCAC Elsmere Head Start

• Northern Kentucky Eastside Head Start Center

K-12 schools

• Crossroads Elementary, Campbell County

• Donald E. Cline Elementary, Campbell County

• Grant’s Lick Elementary, Campbell County

• John W. Reilley Elementary, Campbell County

• Dayton High, Dayton Independent

• Lincoln Elementary, Dayton Independent

