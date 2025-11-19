City of Covington earns perfect score on 2025 Municipal Equality Index for fourth consecutive year

The City of Covington announced that, for the fourth year in a row, it has earned a perfect score of 100 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign’s 2025 Municipal Equality Index (MEI). The national assessment measures how inclusive municipal laws, policies, and services are for LGBTQ+ residents, workers, and visitors.

The Municipal Equality Index, now in its fourteenth year, evaluates 506 cities across the United States using 49 criteria. These criteria encompass key areas, including non-discrimination laws, the municipality as an employer, municipal services, law enforcement, and leadership on LGBTQ+ equality. It remains the only comprehensive nationwide assessment of LGBTQ+ inclusion at the municipal level.

Covington’s continued perfect score reflects the City’s commitment to ensuring that “y’all means all” — that every person, regardless of gender identity or sexual orientation, is welcomed in our community.

“Covington’s perfect score on the MEI is a testament to who we are as a community,” City Manager Sharmili Reddy said. “We lead with inclusion, we act with purpose, and we make sure every person has a place here. I’m incredibly proud of our staff and our residents, whose commitment to fairness and equality makes this recognition possible year after year.”

The City’s MEI scorecard, which outlines the detailed metrics behind the rating, can be viewed here.

Covington remains committed to maintaining — and strengthening — policies and practices that ensure dignity, equity, and opportunity for all who call Covington home.

City of Covington