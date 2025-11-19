NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative to hold next Professional Series event December 10

The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative (WI) will host the next installment of its Professional Series on Wednesday, Dec. 10, from 8-10 a.m. at Mazak Corporation, located at 8025 Production Drive in Florence.

Denise Govan, president and CEO at DCCH Center for Children and Families, will moderate a discussion about conquering a course to leadership. Panelists will share their stories and experiences making strides in their careers along with advice and tools for how others to drive their own growth and achievement.

Scheduled speakers include:

• Panelist Denise Govan, President & CEO at DCCH Center for Children and Families, is a Northern Kentucky University alum, with a bachelor’s degree in sociology and a master’s in executive leadership and organizational change. Prior to her role at DCCH, she worked at Brighton Center and Life Learning Center. • Melissa Lutz, Principal at Champlin | EOP, is an Otterbein College alum, with a bachelor’s degree in business and public relations. She has spent more than 30 years with Champlin | EOP and is an active member of the Society for Marketing Professional Services. She has been involved with the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber, Leadership Northern Kentucky Class of 2000, the Women’s Initiative, served on the NKY Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, and more. • Jenny Roose, VP of Human Resources at Triversity Construction, is a Northern Kentucky University and Xavier University alum. Prior to her current work with Triversity Construction, she spent more than 10 years with P&G, was the HR Director at Mercy Health in Cincinnati, and was a People Director for Landor & FITCH. She previously served as the President for the Board of Directors for Julie’s Learning Center, and is currently serving on the NKY Chamber of Commerce Women’s Initiative steering committee. • Caroline Weltzer, Chief Financial Officer at Viox and Viox, is a Purdue alum, with a bachelor’s in finance. She has spent more than 20 years at Viox & Viox, and serves on numerous boards including the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, Brighton Center Properties, the Northern Kentucky Area Development District, among others.

Registration for the Women’s Initiative Professional Series is $30 for NKY Chamber members and $40 for future Chamber members. The NKYP rate is $25; Free with NKYP Event Pass. To register, or for more information, visit NKYChamber.com/Events.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce