Mike Tussey: Gary Burbank — an iconic legend for the ages

As the sun comes up on this November 19, it will become a bitter sweet day for those of us with ties to the broadcasting profession because today we honor and remember one of the Mega Personalities ever in broadcasting – GARY BURBANK. Bitter because our profession lost a Living Legend August 28 when Gary passed at age 84. Sweet because, the SUPERSTARS – Broadcasting’s Very Best, will gather to “REMEMBER GARY,” a man who was a huge inspiration to us all.

Seven years ago, a few broadcasting friends gathered for lunch with nothing more in mind except to remember our fun times within our profession while just chatting away an hour and a half. Today, that small gathering has tripled in size and every three months we brighten the doorways of Barleycorns in Lakeside Park for lunch up in the Loft or on the patio.

These incredibly talented Living Legends and Hall of Famers represent the very fabric of our profession while attaining the love and respect of their fans and their colleagues.



We will gather at 11:30 a.m. as we usually do every three months, but today Wednesday, November 19 is very special. Special in the sense that 52 days ago we lost a friend, colleague and living legend.

Our gathering will be one of remembrance of Gary in our own way via conversations and our love for the loss of a good friend. You can bet that when we meet today, each and everyone of us will agree we also lost two of Gary’s most prominent of his 18 alter egos – EARL PITTS and GILBERT KNARLEY.

Add as well, a litany of other Burbank created personalities such as THE RIGHT REVEREND DEUTERONOMY SKAGGS, RILEY GERT, PORTIA LYNN COMMODE, THE SYNONYMOUS BENGAL, LUDLOW BROMLEY, BRUISER LaRUE, BIG FAT and BASS AKWARDS to mention a few.

Before moving to Northern Kentucky 28 years ago, I listened and laughed my way through roughly every character Gary ever created. I often wondered what it would be like meeting Gary and just shaking his hand. The years passed and suddenly I got my wish when Gary joined the SUPER STARS a few years ago.

When Gary attended, you can believe that the spotlight was on this very affable and fine professional because we all looked up to with the greatest respect ever. As mentioned earlier, he was an inspiration.

One beautiful Springtime day in May a few years ago while sharing Gary’s lunch table on the patio, I was amazed at his magnetic personality and story telling ability. Once he caught your attention, you were hooked.

Remembering Gary’s famous characters which he could become in a mini-second, I thought about having some fun if Gary would agree. I asked Gary if he would become EARL PITTS just for a couple of minutes and ask our waitress if indeed they served “chitluns.” Without any hesitation, he said, “Sure, let’s do it!”

As our waitress approached the table, Gary quickly transformed into his Mega Star – EARL PITTS. Gary, with his gruff Pitts voice asked, “HEY, YOU THERE! DO YOU ALL SERVE CHITLINS?” Our waitress looking very puzzled simply asked, “NO SIR, WE DON’T, BUT WHAT IS CHITLINS?”

We at the table, could hardly keep a straight face when Earl proclaimed, “YOU KNOW WHAT MAKES ME SICK? ANY RESTURANT THAT DOESN’T HAVE CHITLINS AND DON’T EVEN KNOW WHAT THEY ARE!” Our waitress was stunned thinking he was serious. Then, in a blink of an eye, Earl Pitts became Gary Burbank as we all laughed out loud. Our waitress began laughing as well. It was fun for us all.

Just in case you have no idea what “CHITLINS” really are, they are the intestines of a pig that have been cooked. Some people love them, others think it’s just down right nauseating.

The Super Star Lunches have become a solidarity of friends gathering for fun and memories with no boundaries and time restraints. I truly believe that our quarterly lunches were very important to Gary in so many ways.

Ric Robinson, a close friend to Gary and his family, offered to pick up Gary for our lunches from time to time and then drive him back to his Northern Kentucky home. I was along for the rides as our friendship then began to grow.

Gary returned to Northern Kentucky for a short time during the summer of 2024 and Ric made arrangements for us to have lunch with his daughter Tracy and Randy Michaels. I could readily see that Gary loved being with his friends, anywhere – anytime, if he could make it.

On that July day of 2024, I could sense through his voice and eyes Gary was loving every minute of our lunch because of our conversations with him and the stories he loved to share.



So, 7 weeks ago America lost a true SUPER STAR, a Mega Star and Legend we will never forget.

Gary’s given name was BILLY PURSER when he was born in Memphis July, 1941. He began his radio career as “Bill Williams” in Louisiana, later became “JOHNNY APOLLO before his time at WAKY in Louisville in 1968 where he officially became GARY BURBANK.

The year 1981 brought Gary to WLW where he enjoyed his greatest success with his aforementioned characters. Listeners by the thousands flocked to WLW like a bee to honey through 2007.

Gary, of course, won several major awards throughout his incredible career including back-to-back prestigious Marconi Awards as “Large Market Personality of the Year” in 1990 and 1991.

In November, 2012 he was inducted into the NATIONAL RADIO HALL OF FAME.

So, on this very special day of November 19, broadcasting’s very elite will gather while giving a loving tribute to our colleague and very special friend. Somehow I have a strong feeling that Gary and Earl Pitts are at heavens door today looking down at us with huge smiles and a wave.

We miss you. Gary.

May he Rest In Peace and Perpetual Light Shine Upon him.

