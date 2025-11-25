NewsMakers ’25: Jeanne Schroer transforms river cities with unsurpassed commercial real estate expertise

By Laura Kroeger

NKyTribune staff writer

Throughout Northern Kentucky, Jeanne Schroer is known as a commercial real estate legend. As President and CEO of the Catalytic Fund, she has presided over 100 projects — and growing — that have transformed buildings in the river cities of Bellevue, Covington, Dayton, Ludlow, and Newport.

Anyone who knows Jeanne can tell you that she is a driven, results-oriented commercial real estate professional who loves complex projects. While she is known and revered throughout the CRE community and beyond, she strays from the limelight.

“I am very honored that the Northern Kentucky Tribune would select me for such a prestigious award as a 2025 NewsMaker,” she says. “I really share this with my team. We have six professionals and an intern. They are the best commercial real estate team around. We are teaching the next generation how important it is to serve the community with projects that will make an impact economically and with affordable housing. I feel like the projects are my babies — Boone Lifts, Hotel Covington, Kent Lofts and so many others.

“Some aren’t as flashy, but deeply important to the community. We did bridge-financing so that the Northern Kentucky Emergency Shelter could expand. It was heart-breaking to see so many people lined up down the street in the cold hoping for a bed.

“Then there’s the Samaritan Car Clinic where we arranged a loan so they could continue furnishing affordable auto maintenance, allowing low income people to get to their jobs. Those kinds of projects are very gratifying.”

The Catalytic Fund strives to use multiple resources for planning and funding real estate development projects that meet the criteria of quality, need and impact. These include financial products such as loans and investments as well as real estate development services the Fund provides on a consulting basis.

Developer Guy Van Rooyen knew exactly who to work with when the vision for Hotel Covington began to come together.

“We first started working on Hotel Covington in early 2012 and it was a very ambitious project at the time given the product/asset type, the timing in the markets and the location,” he explains. “Jeanne was critical in this process and a key investor through the Catalytic Fund. She helped us navigate all of these issues as we brought the project to life!”

Now Hotel Covington has been included on lists of the most prestigious hotels in the nation, boosting Covington as a place to visit and experience.

Jeanne’s instruction on how to create a successful project has touched many. She taught at the University of Cincinnati Real Estate Center not once, but twice. Her love for her profession has influenced numerous lives and positioned her as the “grand dame” of Cincinnati region commercial real estate. She is a firm believer in her mission to teach responsible real estate development and its community impact whenever she has the opportunity.

A graduate of UC’s prestigious Design, Art, Architecture and Planning (DAAP) program, Jeanne immediately embraced urban planning. After a stint working in Chicago with a large real estate company, she returned to the Tri-State where she joined Corporex as a leasing agent, working for CFO Jim Schwab, who would later lead US Bank.

“Jim taught me a lot,” Jeanne recalls. “He emphasized never having a chip on your shoulder and to work on what you can control. It was a huge phase of growth to work with Jim and with Northern Kentucky’s first crowning achievement, RiverCenter, in 1984.”

After marrying in 1991 and having two daughters (one is engaged to be married), she intended to be a stay-at-home mom. Instead, she felt a calling to her first stint teaching at the UC Real Estate Center from 1991-1997 and consulted with Corporex on the side.

Eventually, she returned to Corporex as a member of senior management for five years. Her input included the expansion of the properties at Circleport, the Marriott by the river and the building of the adjoining office building crowned with several floors of luxury living called Domaine de la Rive.

Jeanne returned to teaching at UC in 2003. While that was fulfilling, something within her called for a challenging project. It appeared in 2008 as an opportunity to start the Catalytic Fund.

“I felt called to launch a fund to finance risky real estate projects. I believed in the potential of Covington and the river cities and saw a vision for high quality projects that could propel the area forward.”

Tony Kreutzjans, founder of Orleans Development, remembers the Catalytic Fund’s launch and how it affected so many.

“The ripple effect of development doesn’t just happen on its own,” he explains. “Before Hotel Covington, there was Duveneck Square, before Duveneck Square there was Pike Star and Market Lofts. The vision was clear — leand Jeanne’s skill set, unparalleled real estate knowledge and expertise carried it through. The projects that are impactful and truly change a community don’t always pencil out. Jeanne took the risk when others wouldn’t and we’re lucky enough to see and experience the change. You can’t walk down the street in Northern Kentucky’s urban core without seeing the impact she has made.

“It’s been an honor working with Jeanne over the past decade. I’m proud to have her as a partner. Many of my projects would not have been possible without Jeanne and the Catalytic Fund.”

As the kudos continue for Jeanne and the Catalytic Fund, Anthony Bradford, founder and principal of AM Titan, echoes Kreutzjan’s sentiments.

“It’s been a true privilege working with Jeanne and the Catalytic Fund over the years. Jeanne’s leadership, insight and deep commitment to Northern Kentucky’s urban core have been instrumental in helping developers like myself turn vision into reality. Her expertise in commercial real estate is unmatched; she has a rare ability to see both the financial structure and the human impact of every project.

“Reaching 100 projects is a remarkable milestone; it’s a reflection of Jeanne’s relentless drive to reinvest in places that matter and to empower local developers to do the same. She’s a pioneer in every sense of the word, and this recognition is a well-deserved tribute to her vision and legacy of impact across our region.”

While Jeanne handles a multitude of projects with aplomb, she still has time for husband Michael Dinn, the four adult children they share, and long-time friends and former co-workers. They all recognize her preeminent commercial real estate expertise, care for the community, modesty, professionalism, vision, innovative spirit and tenacity to complete a project in perfect form.

“I have watched Jeanne since being hired by the Catalytic Fund in 2008 first build capacity then manage the myriads of projects since then,” said Chuck Scheper, chairman of Bexion and newly-retired chair of the Catalytic Fund board. “Many of the 100+ projects have been challenging and I dare say would not have been accomplished without Jeanne’s insight and leadership.

“Jeanne works collaboratively with developers, our funders, and the various governmental entities to bring these ‘catalytic’ projects to reaality. The impact of her efforts and that of her talented team will be felt for many generations to come. Congratulations, Jeanne — well deserved.”

As Guy Van Rooyen concludes, “Jeanne is worthy of this recognition because developers no longer have to deal with the ‘Why Northern Kentucky? Why Covington?’ when pitching CRE projects to banks and investors/stakeholders. Through her efforts with the Catalytic Fund, the region is firmly on the radar as a strong location in which to invest.”

Join the celebration for ’25 NewsMakers at the meet-and-greet reception Nov. 20, 8:30-10:30 a.m. at Wenzel Distilling’s new event place on Madison Avenue in Covington. Enjoy breakfast bites and coffee and a short awards presentation as a guest of our funders.