Newport to kick off the holiday season with Winter Nights & River Lights on the Purple People Bridge

The City of Newport will celebrate the start of the holiday season with the official kickoff of Winter Nights & River Lights on Friday, Nov. 14, on the Purple People Bridge.

The event marks the first time Newport will host the holiday display since assuming ownership of the bridge from Southbank Partners in August.

The opening night celebration will take place at 6 p.m. and will include remarks from Mayor Tom Guidugli Jr. before the ceremonial lighting of the bridge and officially ushering in the holiday season in Cincinnati.

“This bridge has always been a symbol of connection,” Guidugli said. “We’re proud to continue that legacy by making it shine brighter than ever this holiday season. Taking responsibility of the Purple People Bridge allows Newport to build on its history and ensure it remains a welcoming, walkable landmark for generations to come.”

Winter Nights & River Lights features thousands of colorful LED lights and festive displays stretching across the Ohio River. The free, family-friendly experience draws visitors from across the region each year to enjoy the sights, take photos, and stroll the illuminated span linking Newport and Cincinnati.

This year’s celebration will also feature a Wish Tree in partnership with The Wish Tree Program, a volunteer-driven nonprofit that has been brightening the holidays for children, seniors, and individuals in need across Greater Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky since 1985. Visitors are invited to select a decorative tag from the tree, each containing the name and gift wish of a local child or senior, and return with a donated gift to help make someone’s holiday brighter.

Founded by Cincinnati realtor Bob Wetterer, The Wish Tree Program has grown to include hundreds of trees across the region, resulting in more than 50,000 gifts donated annually through the generosity of community members. The program’s local roots and volunteer spirit align closely with Newport’s mission of giving back and fostering connection during the holidays.

Following the Nov. 14 lighting ceremony, Winter Nights & River Lights will remain open nightly through the winter months. Visitors are encouraged to dress warmly and enjoy the lights, skyline views, and nearby riverfront businesses throughout the season.

Parking is available near both bridge entrances, and the event is free and open to the public.

City of Newport