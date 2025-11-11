CHNK Behavioral Health to transition to new identity: OneQuest Health — to ‘transform America’s health’

CHNK Behavioral Health, a cornerstone of community care for nearly 150 years, announced its official transition Monday to a new identity: OneQuest Health, beginning November 14.

This strategic evolution marks a significant step in the organization’s mission to move beyond regional behavioral health services and build a proactive, integrated system of care designed to address the complex health challenges of today.

The change to OneQuest Health is the culmination of years of growth and a direct

response to the growing need for comprehensive, accessible healthcare.

While CHNK has a celebrated history — evolving from a children’s home to a leader in behavioral health — the new identity reflects a broader, more ambitious vision.

OneQuest Health is built to scale its proven model of empathy-driven care, form strategic partnerships, and transform health for individuals and communities on a wider scale.

To celebrate this milestone, OneQuest Health will host a launch event on November 14, at its headquarters located at 200 Home Rd, Covington, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

The event includes a light lunch inside the historic administration building following initial remarks on the front lawn of the scenic Devou Park campus.

“This is a pivotal moment, not just for our organization, but for the communities we serve,” said Rick Wurth, OneQuest Health’s CEO.

“We are honoring our nearly 150-year legacy by taking the bold steps necessary to meet the needs of the future. OneQuest Health is built for this moment. We are not just a provider, but a partner in transforming America’s health from a reactive system to a proactive journey of well-being. Our new name reflects the singular mission that unites our past and our future: a quest to help every person achieve their best possible health.”

For existing patients and their families, the organization emphasizes that this transition will be seamless. All current services, care providers, locations, and referral processes will remain unchanged. The core mission of providing high-quality, compassionate care continues to be the organization’s highest priority. The change ensures that this trusted care is now supported by an organization built for greater reach and impact.

Under the new banner, OneQuest Health will focus on expanding its integrated care models, which address both mental and physical well-being. The organization will actively seek to partner with other mission-aligned organizations, providing them with the strategic and operational support needed to thrive, thereby stabilizing and strengthening the entire network of care.