Global Business Solutions celebrates 30 years with a bold new brand and vision

GBS, Greater Cincinnati’s only fully integrated technology solutions provider, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by unveiling a bold new brand and future-forward vision.

Earlier this month, the company known for its expertise in IT, AV, Physical Security and Cabling, launched its refreshed identity at a celebration event that brought together hundreds of clients, partners, and friends to honor three decades of innovation and growth.

The rebrand signals a renewed commitment to helping organizations “see technology differently,” a concept that sits at the heart of GBS’s mission to simplify and integrate complex systems for smarter, more efficient outcomes.

“This milestone is more than a look back, it’s a launch forward,” said Kevin Brummer, Director of Strategy at GBS. “Our new brand reflects how far we’ve come and where we’re headed: continuing to innovate, integrate, and make technology approachable for every client we serve.”

The new GBS brand highlights the company’s position as the region’s only fully integrated technology provider, combining strategic consulting, system design and managed services under one roof. The company’s updated identity and website (www.gbs-inc.com) showcase its comprehensive capabilities and bold approach to helping organizations bring all systems into sync across IT, AV, Security and beyond.

GBS’s “new view” underscores its outside-the-box thinking and big-picture perspective, both of which have defined its success over the last 30 years and will continue to guide its evolution into emerging fields like AI, technology design and data intelligence.

“We’ve built our reputation on solving complex problems creatively,” said Gaby Batshoun, president and founder. “Our clients trust us because we treat their business like our own, and we’re deeply invested in their success.”

Founded in 1995, GBS has grown from a regional IT services company into a full-service technology integrator serving clients across multiple industries. Its longevity is rooted in strong partnerships, with clients, vendors and the Greater Cincinnati community, as well as in a culture that emphasizes curiosity, expertise and trust.

At the 30th Anniversary Celebration, GBS honored long-time partners and clients who have helped shape its journey, while spotlighting new innovations and services that point to the company’s future.

“The last 30 years have been defined by change in technology,” added Batshoun. “But one thing has stayed constant, our belief that great outcomes start with great relationships. That’s what this celebration was all about.”

