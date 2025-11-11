Covington Superintendent Alvin Garrison receives award from NAACP

Superintendent Alvin Garrison was honored by the Northern Kentucky Branch of the NAACP with a special award during their annual Freedom Fund Gala.

Garrison, who assumed the leadership of Covington Independent Public Schools in 2013, was recognized for notable improvements in test scores, attendance, and graduation rates, as well as upgrading facilities, maintaining healthy finances, and partnering with colleges with programs enabling Holmes students to earn college credit while still in high school. Several students even achieved associate’s degrees before receiving their high school diplomas.

Academically, Garrison holds a Master’s Degree in Educational Administration and a Bachelor’s in Sociology from Western Kentucky University.

Throughout his career in education, he has served in various roles, including coach, teacher, assistant principal, principal, and superintendent. His tenure at Elizabethtown’s John Hardin High School as principal led it to become a top-performing academic institution in the state.

He holds the distinction of being the first African American to serve as superintendent of Covington and is the longest-serving African American superintendent in the Commonwealth of Kentucky.