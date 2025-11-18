A promise kept: NKU, Gateway restart the River City Promise program — free tuition, benefits

By Andy Furman

NKyTribune staff writer

It is back. The partnership has returned.

Northern Kentucky University and Gateway Community & Technical College are reinstituting the River City Promise program, offering free tuition and benefits for Pell-eligible high school students from participating districts in Northern Kentucky.

That announcement was made jointly by both schools, at a Monday news announcement held at Gateway’s Florence campus.

The River City Promise program allows qualifying students to complete an associate degree at Gateway Community & Technical College with free tuition before transferring to NKU. Currently, six Northern Kentucky school districts are participating in the program: Bellevue, Dayton, Holmes, Lloyd, Ludlow, and Newport.

Initially launched in 2020, there are more than two dozen students that have participated in the River City Promise program – with nearly half going on to enroll as full-time students at NKU. The university maintains a 100 percent retention rate among students who chose to continue their education at NKU following completion of the program.

But what exactly is a Pell Grant, and more than that, who may be eligible?

The federal Pell Grant is one of the most talked-about forms of financial aid available. It is specifically designed to make college more affordable for students who have a financial need and does not come with virtually any of the trappings associated with student loans.

A federal Pell Grant is a form of financial aid provided by the government. Students with a demonstrated financial need can receive money to help make college more affordable. The Department of Education sets the Federal Pell Grant amount and eligibility requirements, and they can change from year-to-year.

And since Pell Grant eligibility is predominantly based on financial need, students must show their Expected Family Contribution (EFC), based on their FAFSA.

Pell Grant Application is the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

The River City Promise Program, however, looks like this:

Eligibility Criteria:

• Graduate of Bellevue, Dayton, Holmes, Lloyd, Ludlow, or Newport High School, and direct enrollment into Gateway.

• Federal Pell Grant eligible.

• Maintain a minimum 2.0 cumulative GPA at Gateway.

• Enrolled in Gateway 2NKU partnership.

• Enroll at NKU directly from Gateway.

The Academic Criteria:

• Enroll and maintain full-time status at NKU.

• Maintain good academic standing.

Award Amount:

• Free Tuition

• Renewable up to twelve semesters (six years) to finish Gateway and NKU

“We are here today,” said Gateway President Dr. Fernando Figueroa, “to relaunch River City Promise and ensure that no one in River City schools have to think about money to accomplish their educational goals.”

NKU President Dr. Cady Short-Thompson added: “The River City Promise program is vital in strengthening our region’s workforce by meeting our region’s youth where they are and lifting them up to reach their goals.

“This partnership with Gateway will create opportunities for the future generations of Northern Kentucky, and we at NKU couldn’t be prouder to support these students on their journey to higher education.”

The program aims to create a reliable pipeline to higher education for high school students in the Northern Kentucky region who may not consider a college degree as a tangible opportunity.

Mike Borchers, special advisor to President Short-Thompson, said it best.

“The River City Promise Program provides students an opportunity to access both of Northern Kentucky’s higher learning institutions while removing the greatest barrier for almost all students – the cost of college.”