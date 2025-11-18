British Airways announces increase in flights between CVG and London to six times a week

British Airways (BA) and Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) have announced the airline is expanding its nonstop service to and from the Cincinnati region and London to six times a week. The move is an increase in the airline’s current summer service from five to six times a week.

BA first introduced nonstop service between CVG and London Heathrow Airport (LHR) in 2023. The route is the only nonstop flight to the United Kingdom in all of Kentucky, Ohio, and Indiana. All flights serving CVG offer a variety of quintessentially British experiences on board across three distinct cabins – Club World (business), World Traveller Plus (premium economy), and World Traveller (economy).

The move to six days a week of operation – every day except Thursdays – will begin March 29 and will continue through October. In addition, the aircraft for the route will change from the Boeing 787-800 to the Boeing 777-200. The change in aircraft and the additional frequency represent a year-over-year capacity increase of 55 to 60 percent for British Airways.

The configuration of the larger aircraft will provide 48 business class suites, 40 premium economy seats, and 184 economy seats. The cargo capacity on the route will significantly increase, providing additional convenience and reliability for cargo customers in the region.

Over the last three years, market demand for service between the Cincinnati region and London has grown significantly, which supports the expansion and growth of the nonstop service. Third-party research indicates that the British Airways expansion at CVG will have an economic impact of millions of dollars annually on the Cincinnati region.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ chief planning and strategy officer said: “Since launching our nonstop service between Cincinnati and London Heathrow over two years ago, we’ve been delighted by the strong demand from customers across the region ever since. Now operating six times per week and on larger aircraft, this expanded schedule offers our customers greater flexibility and convenience when planning their next journey. It also reflects our ongoing commitment to our biggest international market, and we look forward to welcoming customers on board.”

“We’re thrilled that British Airways is increasing service to six days a week and introducing a larger aircraft on this route,” said Lisa Sauer, chair of the Kenton County Airport Board. “This expansion reflects the strong demand we’re seeing from our community—both business travelers who need reliable connections to London and beyond, and leisure passengers exploring the UK, Europe, and beyond. The growth in market demand over two years tells us this route has become essential for our region. We’re grateful to British Airways for their continued commitment to CVG, and to our partners JobsOhio, REDI Cincinnati, and Be NKY for helping make this expansion happen.”

“Adding the Boeing 777-200 and additional flights at CVG validates the strong passenger and business demand for international flights in the Cincinnati region,” said Lee Crume, President & CEO of BE NKY Growth Partnership. “We look forward to building on our strong regional partnership with British Airways and partnering with them for additional growth in the future.”

“Since launching round-trip service between CVG and London Heathrow in 2023, British Airways has strengthened the connection between our people, cultures, and economies,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This sixth weekly direct flight demonstrates the consistent demand for this route, which we celebrate along with the business and leisure travelers whose journeys are fueling the vibrancy of both London and the Cincinnati region.”

“The nonstop British Airways service from CVG to London Heathrow has strengthened our global connectivity, linking the Cincinnati region directly to one of the world’s most important business and travel hubs,” said Kimm Lauterbach, president & CEO of REDI Cincinnati. “This route was sought after by our business community, and its success plus the new expanded service reflects the global ambitions of our region. With companies such as Procter & Gamble, GE Aerospace and CTI maintaining a strong presence in the U.K., this direct access to Europe continues to be of vital importance. And for the REDI Cincinnati team, it also serves as a key asset in advancing our foreign direct investment strategy.”

Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport