AAA projects record number of Americans plan to travel over Thanksgiving holiday weekend

AAA is projecting 81.8 million people will travel at least 50 miles from home over the Thanksgiving holiday period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1. This year’s domestic travel forecast includes an additional 1.6 million travelers compared to last Thanksgiving, setting a new overall record.

Due to the Federation Aviation Administration’s (FAA) lifting of commercial flight restrictions, effective 6 a.m. Monday morning, air travelers may have fewer worries as the holiday approaches. Thanksgiving is the single busiest holiday for travel compared to other popular holidays for travel, like Memorial Day and July 4.

“Thanksgiving travel numbers are consistently high since the holiday has become synonymous with hitting the road or catching a flight to spend time with loved ones,” said Lori Weaver Hawkins, public and government affairs manager for AAA Blue Grass. “People are willing to travel, brave the crowds and make last-minute adjustments to ensure they can create unforgettable experiences and lasting memories with family and friends.”

Thanksgiving travelers by mode of transportation

By Car: AAA projects at least 73 million people will travel by car, that’s nearly 90 percent of Thanksgiving travelers. “The number of those projected to drive could end up being higher, due to concerns over flight cancellations,” Weaver Hawkins added. This year, AAA projects an additional 1.3 million travelers on the road compared to last Thanksgiving but given recent flight reductions that number could be higher.

For travelers who are renting cars, car rental company Hertz says Wednesday is expected to be the busiest pick-up day. The top 5 markets with the highest demand are Orlando, Atlanta, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Newark. According to booking data, domestic car rentals are 15% cheaper this Thanksgiving compared to last year.

At the pump, drivers are paying about the same as last year, when the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline was $3.06 on Thanksgiving Day. Filling the tank is a good idea the night before a road trip since it’s one less thing to do on travel day. AAA also recommends checking your battery and tire pressure. Last Thanksgiving holiday period, AAA responded to nearly 600,000 emergency roadside assistance calls to help stranded drivers with issues like dead batteries, flat tires, and empty fuel tanks.

As drivers prepare to get behind the wheel, AAA and MADD remind travelers about the dangers of impaired driving. This time of year can be particularly deadly on the roads. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, from 2019 to 2023, the death toll in drunk-driving crashes during Thanksgiving festivities was 868, representing more than one-third (35%) of all fatalities in traffic crashes during that holiday period. Have a plan in place before Thanksgiving, and use a rideshare, designate a sober driver, or take public transit to ensure everyone’s safety.

By Air: According to AAA, 6 million U.S. travelers are expected to take domestic flights over the Thanksgiving holiday period, a 2% increase compared to 2024. “The share of Americans traveling by air remains a steady 7% like last year. However, given recent flight reductions, that number could end up being lower as some travelers may have made other plans,” said Weaver Hawkins. The number of Thanksgiving air travelers over the past several years – with the exception of 2020 – has been between 5 and 6 million.

According to AAA data, which is based on what travelers paid when they booked their Thanksgiving trips, a roundtrip domestic flight is averaging $700 which is similar to last year. It’s cheaper to fly on Thanksgiving Day itself, but the flight home is what drives up the ticket price since Sunday and Monday are the busiest return days. Some travelers shorten or extend their Thanksgiving trips to avoid flying on peak days.

By Other Modes: Travel by other modes is expected to increase by 8.5% to nearly 2.5 million people. Those travelers are taking trips by bus, train, and cruise. Buses and trains could see an uptick in last-minute bookings this year.

Cruising is building on its record post-pandemic growth. This year alone, AAA is projecting 20.7 million American cruise passengers. That number is even higher for 2026 with AAA forecasting 21.7 million U.S. travelers taking ocean cruises. Cruise vacations are appealing during Thanksgiving, especially to the Caribbean, because the weather is mild, the trip is paid in advance, and families can bring grandparents and kids, and everyone is entertained.

Thanksgiving top destinations

The top holiday destinations listed below are based on AAA booking data for the Thanksgiving travel period. Florida is the most popular domestic destination, thanks to the area’s theme parks and cruise ports. The international list is a mix of Europe, the Caribbean, and Australia for its warm spring weather this time of year.

Best/worst times to drive and peak congestion by metro

INRIX, a provider of transportation data and insights, expects Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon to be the most congested periods before Thanksgiving Day. Travelers returning home on Sunday should expect heavy traffic most of the day. Drivers should hit the road in the morning to avoid the worst backups, but keep in mind construction, crashes, or severe weather could impact travel times. Slow Down, Move Over for emergency responders and other stopped vehicles on the side of the road to ensure everyone’s safety.

The Thanksgiving holiday travel period is defined as the seven-day period from Tuesday, November 25 to Monday, December 1, 2025. This Thanksgiving travel window was instituted starting in 2024. Historical results were calculated dating back to 2019 using the same seven-day period.

AAA Blue Grass