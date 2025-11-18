Secretary of State reports voter registrations increased by more than 7,000 in October

The Kentucky Secretary of State has announced that 7,099 new Kentucky voters registered in October, suggesting growing interest in the 2026 elections.

“We’re pleased to see Kentuckians tuning in and showing they are eager to vote in 2026 for Congress, the General Assembly, county and city offices – and perhaps on constitutional amendments,” said Secretary of State Michael Adams.

In October, 4,799 voters were removed: 3,703 who were deceased, 565 felony convicts, 379 who moved out of state, 79 adjudged mentally incompetent, 35 who voluntarily de-registered, 27 duplicate registrations, and 11 non-citizens.

Republican registration constitutes 48 percent of the electorate, with 1,592,996 voters. Republican registration grew by 2,736 voters, a .17 percent increase.

Democratic registration accounts for 41 percent of the electorate, with 1,381,872 voters. Democratic registration fell by 2,404, a .17 percent decrease.

There are 370,746 voters registered under other political affiliations (mostly independent), making up 11 percent of the electorate. “Other” registration rose by 1,968, a .53 percent increase.

Kentucky Secretary of State