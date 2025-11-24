Amazon, Bengals collaborate to offer Boys & Girls Club members behind-the-scenes access

Members of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati were treated recently to a rare opportunity: exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to watch the Cincinnati Bengals practice.

Coordinated in collaboration with Amazon, the experience provided local youth an up-close look at how professional athletes prepare for game day — offering inspiration, mentorship, and a memorable connection to their hometown heroes and team.

During the visit, children observed practice from the sidelines, toured the complex, and met with Bengals coaching staff and personnel who walked them through the fast-paced world of NFL preparation.

For many of the youth, it was the first time they had ever seen professional athletes train in person.

“Opportunities like this give our members a chance to see what dedication, teamwork, and hard work look like at the highest level,” said Andre Sigler Jr Club Director of the Dudley S. Taft BGC. “It’s powerful for young people to see their role models up close and to imagine themselves in those spaces.”

Amazon partnered with the Bengals to help create the experience as part of their ongoing support for youth development programs in the Greater Cincinnati region.

“These moments help expand what kids believe is possible,” said Mike Berg, Director of Amazon Air.

“We’re proud to work with community partners like the Boys & Girls Club and the Bengals to provide access and inspiration for local youth.”

The Bengals organization also emphasized the value of connecting with young fans.

The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Cincinnati plans to continue offering similar hands-on learning experiences throughout the year, supported by local partners committed to strengthening opportunities for youth across the region.