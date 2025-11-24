Goose, the blind dog, wants to be Farm Bureau’s national Dog of the Year; vote here

Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Goose, a 12-year-old Red Heeler owned by KFB member Lindie Huffman of Pendleton County, has been selected as one of just three national finalists for the People’s Choice Pup award in the American Farm Bureau Federation’s (AFBF) 2025 Farm Dog of the Year competition.

The annual contest, now in its eighth year, celebrates farm dogs and the many ways they support farmers and ranchers. The competition honors one overall Farm Dog of the Year and invites the public to cast votes online for their favorite finalist in the People’s Choice Pup category.

Goose began his life on the farm as a tireless working companion, following rows during tobacco planting, helping bring in cattle and keeping a close eye on the greenhouse. In 2021, when he lost his eyesight to glaucoma, his family faced a difficult decision. They ultimately chose to have both his eyes removed to relieve his pain and improve his quality of life.

“When Goose lost his sight, we hoped for the best, but I was amazed at how his resilience carried him through,” Huffman said. “He can’t round up cattle or fetch my tools anymore, but he’s still a vital part of farm life, using instinct and memory to guide him. On tough days, which sometimes stretch into tough seasons, Goose reminds me of the power of resilience, adaptability and gratitude. Watching him overcome blindness with such grace and grit gives me strength to face my own challenges.”

Today, Goose remains the farm’s most dependable greeter and morale booster, joining Huffman on slow walks to the red barn and greeting every visitor as family. His calm, friendly nature has also made him a favorite at the local farmers’ market and community events like “Barket at Market.”

Goose has been Huffman’s constant companion since she began her career as a county extension agent and is still as eager to share every moment with her as when he was a puppy. To Huffman, her “no-eyed wonder dog” will always be “the heart of the farm.”

Members of the public are invited to help Goose earn the national title of People’s Choice Pup by casting their vote online at kyfb.com/goose. Voting closes Nov. 28.