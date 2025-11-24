Encouraging a Thanksgiving with plenty of thankfulness — and a bit more thoughtfulness

Thanksgiving is a day to gather with loved ones, enjoy a delicious meal, and reflect on all we’re grateful for. But with all the abundance the holiday brings, it can also create an unexpected impact: Americans generate roughly 25% more waste between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, much of it from food that goes uneaten.

This year, the City of Covington encourages residents to celebrate in a way that’s just as thankful — and a little more thoughtful. Small, simple changes can make a big difference.

Here are five easy ways to host a more sustainable celebration without sacrificing any of the fun or flavor.

1. Cut Down on Food Waste by Planning Ahead

Leftovers are part of the magic of Thanksgiving, but too many extras often end up in the trash. A little planning goes a long way:

• Coordinate dishes with guests to avoid duplicates.

• Plan realistic portion sizes.

• Invite guests to bring reusable containers so everyone can share in the leftovers.

2. Shop Local and Seasonal

Support Covington’s farmers and local food producers by shopping close to home.

Local ingredients:



• Reduce the environmental impact of transportation

• Support nearby businesses and growers

• Are often fresher and more flavorful

Swing by a Farmers’ Market for produce or look into local farms offering turkeys or delivery options. And remember to bring reusable bags and skip extra plastic.

3. Make Cleanup Eco-Friendly

• Use reusable dishes, silverware, and cloth napkins

• Avoid disposable plates, cups, and paper towels

4. Make Recycling Easy for Guests

Set recycling bins next to trash cans and clearly label each so guests know what goes where.

5. Decorate Naturally

Create festive décor without buying single-use plastic. Nature already offers everything you need for a beautiful table:

• Colorful leaves

• Pinecones

• Gourds and pumpkins

They look great, smell wonderful, and can be composted or reused afterward. For added fun, try DIY crafts using recycled or upcycled materials. A family activity that blends creativity with sustainability.

City of Covington