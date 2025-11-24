KCTCS seeking nominations of high school teachers, counselors for its annual Pathfinder of Year Award

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System (KCTCS) is seeking 16 exceptional high school teachers and counselors to recognize through the annual KCTCS Pathfinder of the Year Award. Nominations for the 2026 award winners are now open through Dec. 31.

The KCTCS Pathfinder Award honors the educators who inspire students to dream big and who walk alongside them as they take their next steps toward college and career success. Last year’s honorees represented every corner of the Commonwealth, and each was selected for their dedication to guiding students toward brighter futures.

From that group, the 2025 overall Pathfinder of the Year, Doug Wainscott of Owen County High School, stood out for extraordinary mentorship and advocacy, a reminder of the life-changing impact that educators have every day.

“We’re grateful for the teachers and school counselors who help students discover the path that fits them best,” said KCTCS President Ryan Quarles. “They’re true champions for their local community college, helping students understand the value it offers while also guiding them through every possible post-high school option. Their support makes all the difference as students choose the next step in their journey.”

One educator will be selected from each of the system’s 16 college service areas. All Kentucky high school teachers and school counselors are eligible, and nominations may be submitted by any KCTCS student, faculty or staff member, as well as high school personnel.

Nominees will be evaluated based on how they have:

• Encouraged students to attend a KCTCS college

• Helped students identify career goals and postsecondary pathways

• Provided meaningful mentorship

• Maintained ongoing support or communication with students.

Award recipients will be celebrated early next year at local high school events and will receive a custom-designed award and prize package.

For additional details or to submit a nomination, visit Pathfinder Award.

Kentucky Community and Technical College System