Brossart is latest in line of local high schools looking to fill vacancy in head football coach position

By Terry Boehmker

NKyTribune sports reporter

Brossart joined the list of Northern Kentucky high schools looking for a new head football coach when Adam Kozerski announced that he was stepping down after two seasons.

Scott, Campbell County and Holmes have also posted notices for new football coaches. Noel Rash was Conner’s interim head coach this season. He has not made a decision about staying with the program.

After finishing 9-3 in Kozerski’s first season as head coach, Brossart posted a 6-6 record this year with two losses by margins of three points. The Mustangs made it to the second round of the Class 1A playoffs both years.

The 12 seniors on Brossart’s roster included team leaders in scoring, rushing, pass receiving and tackles.

The starting quarterback was junior Landon Spaulding, who passed for 2,076 yards and 18 touchdowns with 12 interceptions. Brossart junior tackle Beckett Mersmann was voted Lineman of the Year in Class 1A, District 4 by coaches.

CovCath added to region list of boys volleyball teams

Covington Catholic has been added to the list of boys volleyball teams in Region 6 for the 2026 season, according to the latest alignment posted on the khsaa.org website.

Boys volleyball became a state sanctioned spring sport last spring when 59 teams competed in eight regions across Kentucky. There are 77 teams listed in the alignment for the 2026 season that begins in February.

The local teams that competed in last year’s Region 6 tournament were Ryle, Dayton, Calvary Christian, Scott and Walton-Verona. In the region final, Ryle lost to Oldham County, 3-0, with both teams advancing to the state tournament.

Louisville Trinity defeated Ryle, 3-0, in the first round of the 16-team state tournament. The Raiders finished with a 22-4 record.

Dixie Heights graduate on volleyball tournament team

Dixie Heights graduate Maia Long is among the leading hitters on the Indiana University-Indianapolis volleyball team that made it to the semifinals of the Horizon League tournament being held this weekend at Northern Kentucky University.

Indianapolis defeated Milwaukee, 3-0, in a first-round match on Friday. The Greyhounds will play top-seeded NKU in a semifinal match at 3 p.m. Saturday to be broadcast live on ESPN+.

Long enters the semifinal match with 223 kills, the fourth highest total for the 18-13 Greyhounds. In the win over Milwaukee, the 5-foot-10 junior outside hitter scored four points with three kills and one block. Last week, she posted 24 kills in her team’s final two regular season matches against NKU.