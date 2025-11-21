Students in schools throughout NKY got first-hand look at opportunities in advanced manufacturing

The advanced manufacturing industry is a major driver of growth in the Northern Kentucky region, employing over 50,000 people across more than 300 companies that produce everything from candy and playing cards to airplane brakes and shampoo.

As the baby boomer generation continues to age out of the workforce, new workers are needed to fill these roles.

Every year in October, manufacturing month gives young people the opportunity to discover careers in this industry through presentations, tours, and hands-on experiences.





Nearly 700 Northern Kentucky students from 16 schools toured local advanced manufacturing operations this year at Amrize Building Envelope, Safran Landing Systems, Steinhauser, Fives Group, R.A Jones, L’Oréal, ZEISS Vision Care, KraussMaffei, ATech Training, Atkins & Pearce, STOBER Drives, International Paper, Triangle Consulting Group, the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport, PMC, Kentucky Utilities, North American Stainless, and DOW.

BE NKY Growth Partnership Workforce Development Manager Lorraine O’Moore has worked for years across multiple organizations to create these opportunities for students, educators and employers.



“Manufacturing month offers employers, educators and students the chance to connect in ways that inspire young people to pursue careers in this highly rewarding industry,” said O’Moore. “The leaders of many advanced manufacturing companies were similarly inspired through exposure to manufacturing at a young age. It is critical we ensure students, especially women, who show an aptitude for manufacturing have opportunities to discover what it’s all about.”

Since Amrize Building Envelope began hosting visits in 2022, they have welcomed more than 100 students into their facility, and Amrize Senior Plant Manager Jesse Megenhardt said 95 percent of these students had never seen a manufacturing operation before.

This year, they hosted eighth graders from St. Paul Catholic School in Florence and Idea Lab II students from Beechwood High School.

“These Manufacturing Day events are a direct investment in the future of our Northern Kentucky economy,” said Megenhardt. “We have an immediate and long-term need for a new generation of skilled manufacturing professionals. By opening our doors, we are building a local talent pipeline from the ground up. We get to demonstrate firsthand that manufacturing is a safe, clean, and advanced environment, inspiring students to pursue the technical skills that will fill these vital roles and power our community for years to come.”

Gateway Community and Technical College also hosted more than 100 high school students at its Boone Campus for Manufacturing Day 2025. Held annually, this event gives students the opportunity to visit Gateway’s advanced manufacturing and skilled trade labs, operate state-of-the-art equipment and meet instructors and employers from Northern Kentucky’s manufacturing sector. Students had the chance to experience interactive demonstrations in areas such as welding, robotics, industrial maintenance, HVAC technology and advanced manufacturing.

Local manufacturers in attendance included KraussMaffei, Safran Landing Systems, River Metals Recycling, Altium Packaging, Amrize Building Envelope, Bosch, Steinert and Nucor Steel Gallatin.

Once enrolled at Gateway, students are further connected with local employers through programs such as the NKY Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education program and the Apprenticeship Academy.

“Manufacturing Day is about showing students that the trades are more than just jobs after graduation, they’re careers with purpose, technology, and advancement,” said Dr. Fernando Figueroa, President of Gateway Community & Technical College, in a Gateway press release. “When students step into our labs, they see innovation in action. They see that they can build a successful life and career without having to leave home.”

For further help connecting to workforce and education resources for the advanced manufacturing industry, employers and educators can contact O’Moore at lomoore@be-nky.com.

BE NKY Growth Partnership