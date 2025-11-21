St. Vincent de Paul to start distributing free winter coats in 24th annual service; still accepting donations

St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky (SVdP NKY) will begin distributing thousands of new and gently used coats this weekend as part of its 25th Annual Winter Coat Drive.

For a quarter of a century, this program has served as a vital lifeline for Northern Kentucky families struggling to stay warm amid rising rent, utility, and food costs.

“A warm winter coat can be a costly expense for many families who are already working hard to make ends meet and keep food on the table during the holiday season,” said Karen Zengel, Executive Director of St. Vincent de Paul Northern Kentucky. “This coat drive is a powerful expression of Christ’s love and generosity, and it is a blessing to witness what our community can do when we come together.”

This year’s Winter Coat Drive is generously supported by Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical. Their Erlanger headquarters is also serving as a donation site.

“At Arlinghaus, we believe in keeping our community warm in every way possible,” said Madalyn Reller, Marketing Director at Arlinghaus Plumbing, Heating, Air Conditioning, and Electrical. “Partnering with SVdP NKY’s Winter Coat Drive is an opportunity to extend that warmth beyond homes and into the lives of families who need it most. We’re proud to support this effort and help ensure no one faces the cold alone.”

Coat Distribution Events

• Saturday, Nov. 22 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

⁃ John G. Carlisle Elementary School (910 Holman St., Covington)

⁃ Life Learning Center (20 W. 18th Street, Covington)

• Saturday, Dec. 6 from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

⁃ Cristo Rey Church (25 Cavalier Blvd., Florence

⁃ Newport Intermediate School Gym (95 W. 9th Street, Newport

Guests should bring an ID for each household member receiving a coat (driver’s license, medical card, Social Security card, or birth certificates accepted).

Coat donations will be accepted until January 31, 2026.

Neighbors in need of a coat can click here for more information.