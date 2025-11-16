Christkindlmarkt returns to Covington’s Mainstrasse Village December 6 curated by Handzy Shop + Studio

The Covington Christkindlmarkt will return to Mainstrasse Village this holiday season, bringing festive cheer, unique gifts and a renewed focus on local makers.

This annual event has been revived by the Residents of Mainstrasse organizatiion but 2025 marks an exciting new chapter as Handzy Shop + Studio will help curate the vendor lineup.

Handzy, known for their vibrant women’s gift and clothing boutique as well as organizing Cov Craft, Covington’s makers market, is partnering with ROMA to bring a locally-focused vendor experience to this year’s Christkindlmarkt.

Shoppers can expect a mix of artists, makers, vintage and small businesses offering handmade goods, holiday decor and festive food + treats.

Covington Christkindlmarkt will run Saturday, December 6 and Sunday, December 7 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at George Steinford Park/Sixth Street Promenade.

This year’s market will feature a curated lineup of local makers, seasonal food and beverages and the opportunity to shop local and support small businesses during the holiday season

