Kentuckians reminded to keep first responders safe during Crash Responder Safety Week Nov. 17-21

During Crash Responder Safety Week, Nov. 17-21, Team Kentucky reminds drivers to slow down, move over and stay alert to keep first responders safe. Behind every flashing light is a responder working to save a life or protect our community. Protecting those who protect us starts behind the wheel.

“First responders put their lives at risk every day to keep Kentuckians safe, which is why we are reminding folks that we can all do our part to protect those who protect us by staying focused, remaining alert, and slowing down or moving over when you see flashing lights on the side of a roadway,” said Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kentucky’s “Slow Down, Move Over” law was expanded in July 2024 (KSR 189.930) to protect not only first responders but anyone in distress on the side of the road. The updated law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down when approaching any stationary vehicle displaying flashing lights or warning signals, including emergency vehicles, tow trucks, and any vehicle with hazard lights or warning devices.

“Our roadways are safer when drivers stay aware and give space to anyone on the side of the road,” said Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray. “Whether it’s a first responder, a tow truck operator, or a fellow driver dealing with an emergency, slowing down and moving over is a simple action that can prevent serious injuries or save a life. It’s not only the law; it’s the right thing to do.”

Every year, lives are put at risk when drivers fail to slow down or move over for first responders. In Kentucky, over the past three years, crashes involving emergency vehicles in response to an incident resulted in more than 1,000 collisions, more than 360 injuries and six deaths. In addition to educating motorists, local responders are encouraged to take the free National Traffic Incident Management Responder training from the Federal Highway Administration to stay updated on best practices. More than 600,000 responders nationwide to date have been trained through free in-person, online instructor-led, or online self-paced curriculum.

All 50 states have enacted “Move Over” laws.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet