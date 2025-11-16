Horizon Community Foundation’s 410 Giving Circle awards $18k to Esperanza, UpSpring

Horizon Community Foundation’s The 410 Giving Circle has awarded a total of $18,000 to two Northern Kentucky nonprofits making meaningful strides in education and well-being for local families.

Esperanza Latino Center of NKY will receive $13,000 to support its Acompañando con Esperanza initiative, which expands mental health and emotional-wellness services for the Hispanic/Latino community across Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties. The funding will provide bilingual trauma-informed staff training, enhanced wellness navigation, and resources to strengthen culturally responsive care for more than 500 individuals.

“At Esperanza, we serve 600 individuals every month — more than 7,000 cases each year — and each person arrives with a different story and a different weight on their shoulders,” said Violeta Colmán, Executive Director of Esperanza Latino Center. “This grant’s focus on mental-health support will help ensure that everyone who walks through our doors is met not just with practical assistance, but with a team equipped to see their full humanity and respond from a trauma-informed place. While many community members come to us simply needing help to navigate language barriers, more and more arrive sharing the added strain of stress and anxiety. With the support of The 410, we can continue offering compassionate, culturally grounded help through our bilingual front desk, health clinic, immigration services, and educational programs — lightening the load people carry and helping them move through hardship with hope and dignity.”

UpSpring, a Cincinnati-based organization serving children experiencing homelessness, will receive $5,000 to support its After School Program in Northern Kentucky. This program provides trauma-informed academic and social-emotional support for more than 100 students each year, helping them build resilience and confidence through personalized learning and enrichment activities.

“We are so grateful to receive this gift from The 410! It is incredible to know that the individuals who contribute to this giving circle are passionate about mental health services and awareness, especially for children experiencing homelessness in Northern Kentucky,” said Katie C. Jensen, MPA, Development & Marketing Director at UpSpring. “This grant will support UpSpring After School, a program dedicated to keeping kids connected to their education by instilling confidence, a sense of belonging, and the belief that they can succeed.”

“The 410 Giving Circle is a powerful example of collective philanthropy at work,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Foundation. “By coming together to learn, discuss, and vote on issues that matter most to our region, our members are directly shaping a stronger and more equitable Northern Kentucky.”

Founded in 2019, The 410 Giving Circle unites emerging and established philanthropic leaders to amplify their impact through collective giving. Each year, members pool their resources to fund local nonprofits addressing critical community needs. Since its inception, The 410 has granted more than $114,510 to organizations advancing equity, education, and economic opportunity across Northern Kentucky.