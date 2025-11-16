Full SNAP benefits processed and should be loaded onto cards now as shutdown ended

Gov. Andy Beshear announced that eligible Kentuckians should see benefits loaded on their cards.

The Commonwealth was one of the first states to process full benefits for recipients.

“Once again, members of Team Kentucky worked through the night to process SNAP benefits to ensure their fellow Kentuckians didn’t have to wait a minute longer to receive the support they need to feed their loved ones,” said Gov. Beshear.

“Despite the President’s refusal to release these benefits, Kentucky has remained committed to doing everything we can to be there for our neighbors. Our government should fight hunger – not cause it – and we’re committed to leading with our values and doing what’s right.”

Due to the federal government shutdown, on Nov. 1, SNAP benefits – which almost 600,000 Kentuckians rely on to supplement their grocery budgets – were suspended.

Gov. Beshear joined leaders from 24 other states and the District of Columbia in challenging the Trump administration over its unlawful decision to suspend SNAP. On Oct. 31, a federal judge ruled in favor of Kentucky and demanded that funding be partially restored. On Nov. 6, Kentucky became one of the first states to process those partial benefits.

Beshear directed $5million from the budget reserve trust fund to Feeding Kentucky food banks and authorized the Kentucky National Guard to help staff food banks as needed. He also drected more than $12million in state funds to temporarily support the federal Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program.

Office of the Governor