Christmas is popping out all over; celebrations in NKY communities are shaping up

By Patricia Scheyer

NKyTribune reporter

Thanksgiving is behind us and Christmas season begins. Northern Kentucky area is celebrating, and people should buckle their seatbelts, because the fun starts just as the Thanksgiving dinner is relegated to tupperware.

The city of Bellevue kicks off their Christmas activities on November 29, when their Christmas parade begins at 5 p.m. at Party Source and travels down Route 8 to St. John’s United Church of Christ at 520 Fairfield Avenue.

The city’s four snowplows will lead the parade, each dressed as a reindeer, with Santa following in a firetruck. At the end of the parade children will have a chance to meet with Santa and tell him what they want for Christmas. There will also be hot cocoa, and a mint tea bar for everyone to enjoy while Mayor Charlie Cleves flips the switch to light the Christmas tree at 6:30 p.m. There will also be a mailbox so that kids can mail their letters to Santa.

“We look forward to kicking off the season with our Snowplow Parade and Tree Lighting, a night that always brings our city together,” said Mayor Cleves. “The people of Bellevue are always generous, especially when it comes to helping neighbors who need a little extra support. After seeing the strong response to past drives, we knew our community would rally again. This year we wanted to make a real difference in someone’s holiday, so along with the Toy Drive we created Bundle Up Bellevue to collect money for coats and other warm gear. It is a simple way for all of us to come together.”

The Bellevue-Dayton Firefighters Local 3751 are currently holding a toy drive from November 18 to December 13 for children in need this year. They are collecting new, unwrapped toys that can be dropped off at the city building at 616 Poplar Street or the Fire Department at 514 Sixth Avenue or at Wes Banco, at 164 Fairfield avenue.

Suggestions for new toys include Barbies, nerf toys, legos, board games, remote control cars and trucks, makeup sets, puzzles and sports balls. Cash, Venmo or check donations are being accepted at Wes Banco or the Bellevue-Dayton Fire Department, and the checks should be made out to Local 3751. Venmo will be @local 3751.

In addition, and new this year, the firefighters are also holding a coat drive, during the same period of time as the toy drive, to collect coats, hats, gloves, scarves and warm gear for local families. They are also selling snowball stickers for $25, and there is a wooden snowman, hand crafted by Mayor Cleves, that tracks the progress as the snowballs accumulate to build the snowman. The drop off locations are the same as for the toys, and people can bring them to the tree lighting also.

Sunday, November 30, is a busy day for Christmas celebrations.

The city of Taylor Mill will have their traditional tree lighting ceremony from 3 to 5 p.m. at Pride Park. There will be a musical performance by the Taylor Mill Elementary school choir, and exciting outdoor events like a train ride in the park, bouncy houses, and Santa’s sleigh for the kids to climb on. Inside there will be some fun games, plus a chance for children to write their letters to Santa, and a large mailbox so they can mail them as soon as they write them. Then when Santa arrives, all the kids will be able to meet with the big man himself and reiterate their wishes to make sure Santa is aware of what presents they want to see under the tree. In another room there will be hot cocoa and cookies to warm their tummies.

“The annual Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony is a Taylor Mill tradition, which spans over many years,” said Mayor Daniel Bell. “We hope to see the Taylor Mill community join in the fun by lighting up the tree!”

The city of Edgewood also holds their Christmas celebration on the Sunday after Thanksgiving, November 30, from 5:30=7 p.m., but they already have a mailbox in the lobby of the city building for letters to Santa from November 17 to December 5.

Families come to Liberty Hall in Freedom Park on November 30 and marvel at the transformation of the Hall into a winter wonderland. All around are the magical moving figures of reindeer and elves packing the sleigh, and balloons hanging from the ceiling. There are places to take family pictures to remember the occasion, and hot chocolate and cookies are available to help warm up. At the tables are coloring activities for the children. Santa arrives very dramatically on a fire truck, and all the children go outside with fistfuls of ‘magic dust’ to throw at the Christmas tree at the signal from Santa. Carols are sung, and then everyone goes inside where a line forms for children to meet with Santa and tell him their secret wishes.

“The City of Edgewood is proud to bring the holiday spirit to life each year with this magical Tree Lighting celebration,” said Mayor John Link. “Join us as we kick off the season with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and Cindy Lou Who, and share in the warmth, joy, and community that make this night so special.”

Edgewood is also holding a Christmas decorating contest from December 5 through December 7 for exterior designs and decorating.

The city of Florence will hold their Christmas tree lighting and celebration on Tuesday, December 2, from 5-7 p.m. at the city building. The evening is replete with fun games and activities for families. Santa will be on hand to visit with the children and they can have their photo taken with him. Mrs Santa makes an appearance, too, and she will be reading stories to children who are not too excited to sit down and listen. People can sip hot cocoa and munch on popcorn while they listen to the RA Jones Middle school choir and the Florence Community Band as they sing Christmas carols. The city’s public works will have lots of lights outside if people want to take a walk around the Government center campus. The city sponsored a Christmas Card contest, and the winners will be announced at the event.

The Fire Department is teaming up with Kroger to have a toy drive on Saturday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m .in front of the Kroger store on Mall Road in Florence. Not only will they be collecting new, unwrapped toys, but they will also be collecting hygiene items, all of which will go to the Boone County Family Resource Center. To add to the fun, Santa will be available to say Hi to or for a selfie.

“Each year, our community comes together to celebrate the season with the typical festivities of musical tributes, story-telling, pictures with Santa and lighting the tree,” said Mayor Julie Aubuhon. “I’m so pleased that we have added a holiday card contest for local students and will be recognizing the winners that night. It’s a blessing to deliver those cards to our residents who live in senior living facilities. It’s a great way to spread holiday cheer!”

Independence spares no cost as they celebrate Christmas on December 6 starting with the 11th annual 5K fun run at 1 p.m. beginning and ending at the Fire Station 1. Registration is online only, no same day registration. This is also a costume contest, and gift card prizes are given for the best costume. Registration cost is $25, and includes a tee shirt and a goodie bag. The American Legion Honor Guard will present colors, and the Independence Freedom Singers will perform the National Anthem prior to the lighting of the Christmas tree. Then at 6 pm the annual Christmas parade starts, and dozens of floats and entries are all decorated with lights and ornaments as they travel from Summit View Academy to Simon Kenton high school. After the parade is the Christmas Walk, where people are encouraged to visit the shops for refreshments, and some activities, including the firehouse, and the senior center, where there is reportedly a stunning Lego centerpiece.

At Memorial park, back by popular demand, the skating rink will be open on Friday, December 5 and on December 6 at the Donna Yeager Amphitheater. It is free to skate on the synthetic surface, and skates are available, or people can bring their own.

Also during the activities from 1=9 p.m. is the Christmas Market, a series of booths set up in the historic Downtown Courthouse Square. These offer handmade gifts, unique and personalized items that people can buy. They are located very near Santa’s Sleigh bouncy house. On Sunday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the senior center, people are invited to visit and take selfies of Santa and the Grinch.

The Independence Business Association is also collecting donations of new unwrapped toys for children ages 6 months to 17 years at the Selfies with Santa event for the Steinford Toy Foundation. People can drop toys off early at Jude’s Custom Exhaust, Auto Repair and Towing, Anytime fitness, Independence Cleaners, and the City Building.

“The Independence Christmas Walk is a uniquely Independence event because it involves not only the city, but so many of our businesses, churches, and even residents as venues,” said Mayor Chris Reinersman. “For example, our Independence Business Association stepped up last year and brought us an ice skating rink to further enhance the weekend. All of this combines to make our city of nearly 30,000 people still feel like a small town.”

The next day, Sunday, December 7, Fort Mitchell will be holding their Fa-La-La in the Park on Iris Road from 6:30-7:30 p.m. This event will include carols from the Beechwood Choir, as well as carriage rides around the city, face painting, ornament decorating, candy canes and reindeer food. Santa will be present for visits and for photos, and a TANK bus will be on hand. The Christmas tree will be lit to the delight of the visitors.

“The tradition of the tree lighting, the carriage rides,or hearing the Beechwood chorus fill the park with hymns and holiday music, and when we welcome Santa as he arrives safely on a firetruck, since landing a sleigh on a crowded street is a little risky; this all says everything about Ft Mitchell,” said Mayor Jude Hehman. “These moments of joy reflect who we are as a community. We show up for each other, we celebrate our traditions, and we cherish the spirit that makes Ft Mitchell our home.”

The city of Elsmere also has their Christmas tree lighting and celebration on Saturday, December 6, from 5-7 p.m. at the city building. Visitors will be treated to carriage rides, as well as mini train rides, music, and a photo booth. There will be refreshments during the two-hour event, and Santa will make an appearance to give out gifts to all the families who register before December 1.

Then on December 18, the community center in Elsmere will host a Christmas party at 1:30 p.m. Lunch is provided, and RSVP’s are required at FINKE@CITYOFELSMERE.COM.

Fort Wright will be lighting their Christmas tree on December 6, at 6 p.m. There will be a choir who will sing carols to get everyone in the mood, and Santa will make an appearance to make sure the people of the city are good this year. There will be refreshments in the city building.

“I’m thrilled to invite everyone to join us for the annual Fort Wright Christmas tree lighting at the city building,” said Mayor Dave Hatter. “This fun tradition brings our community together in a celebration of joy, unity, and holiday magic — complete with carols, treats, and the warm glow of lights that remind us of the bonds we share. Let’s make this year’s event the best yet. See you there!”

The annual Fort Thomas Holiday Walk will return this year featuring an Ugly Sweater theme on Sunday, December 7. The walk starts at 4pm at the Campbell County YMCA for the Tour De Tinsel ride displaying decorated bicycles, skateboards, roller skates, scooters, and this year with golf carts paving the way leading Santa Claus on the firetruck along the avenue all the way to the Inverness District. From 4:30-5:30 p.m.in the Inverness District, local businesses will be passing out freebies, and music, and the lighting of the tree will happen at 5 p.m.

From 5:30=7 p.m., people can follow Santa Claus to the Cultural Arts District for more fun for the whole family, as over 20 participating businesses distribute cookies, hot chocolate, activities, live music, and pictures with Santa at the city building. At 7 p.m. the Christmas Tree at City Hall will be lit up, highlighting ornaments created by community members during the event. Students from the QUEST program at Fort Thomas Independent Schools assisted in the creation of the ornaments.

The entries for the annual Gingerbread House Decorating Contest will be on display in the City Building during the Holiday Walk.

Boone County will be celebrating the season on Saturday, December 6 with events that last all day. From 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be Reindeer Games for children ages 3 to 10 at the Enrichment Center, 1824 Patrick Drive in Burlington.

In the afternoon, from 1-3 p.m., the Boone County Animal Shelter will host an open house so that people can come and see the state of the art facility for animals that have no home.

The Dinsmore house will also be open from 1-5 p.m., both Saturday and Sunday, acquainting people with how Christmas used to be celebrated a century ago. On Saturday the Forget-Me-Not dancers will give a performance.

Then at 4 p.m. at Burlington Commons, across from the Courthouse, there will be a tree lighting ceremony, and all are invited.

The city of Erlanger will have a tree lighting ceremony on December 5 from 6-8 p.m. The lights all throughout the city are installed, but everything will stay dark until the tree lighting ceremony at the City Building. This event will feature music from students from Miles Elementary, Lindeman Elementary and the Lloyd Memorial High School Chamber Choir. People can visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, make crafts with the Kenton County Public Library, have their faces painted, participate in balloon art, and have cookies to eat. Children can also write letters to Santa, and each letter will receive a personalized response from the city of Erlanger and St Nicholas. There will also be a home decorating contest, with people lighting up their homes December 12, 13, and 14, so that employees can drive around and take in the holiday spirit and judge the beautiful displays. The most festive house will receive a bouquet of poinsettias, hand delivered to their house.

“Small moments like this are what separates our city from others,” said Mayor Jessica Fette. “We want to create memories that last a lifetime for everyone, whether they are five or 95. The way we celebrate, through our lights and our signature events, helps bring back that magical feeling our community really needs.”

Ludlow and Bromley are teaming up to kick off the Christmas season on Saturday, December 13, at 5:45 pm when the annual parade will start at the corner of Oak and Carneal streets in Ludlow, and travel to the Railroad Viewing station. There people can visit with Santa and enjoy performances while enjoying cookies and seeing booths from different organizations. The Ludlow Museum and the Caboose will be open for tours. The main business district will be open and lighted, welcoming people into their shops all day. Luminary kits will be available to buy at the businesses, and all proceeds go to the parade fund.

In addition to Santa, the Grinch may make an appearance. New this year is a food pantry to fill the Caboose in the parking lot at the police station, where people can bring donations of food, and they can also bring new, unwrapped toys to fill a cruiser at the police station.

Lakeside Park will have their Light up Lakeside celebration on December 14, from 5-8 p.m. at Barleycorns restaurant. There will be carriage rides around the city, and Santa will come on a fire truck, and then visit with the children and have photos taken. There will also be hot chocolate and cookies for residents. The city will host a home decorating contest, and houses should be lit up between November 30 and December 11, so that a committee of residents and council members can drive around and judge which three houses are the most festive. Those residences will receive Barleycorns gift cards

The cities of Villa Hills and Crescent Springs will team up to have a Christmas celebration on Saturday, December 6, from 5:30-8:30 p.m., at Lou Hartfiel Memorial Park, located at 800 Buttermilk Pike. There will be a tree lighting, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus, as well as cookies and cocoa. Kids can visit Santa’s workshop to make toys, and then take a ride on a train. There will also be a live Nativity, with real animals and people.

Park Hills will have their Luminary night on December 18. This event has been going on in the city for 45 years, and it was initiated originally by the Garden club. The luminaries represent a tradition from the 16th century to light the way for the Christ child as He finds his way home at Christmas. The origin is found in Spanish tradition.

“This has become a tradition for all of us to light up the city,” said Mayor Kathy Zembrodt. “For Park Hills it is the welcoming of the peace and joy of Christmas into our city.”

The Christmas tree in Trolley park is also lighted, and Santa and Mrs. Claus come to visit with the children. Cookies and cocoa are available and the spirit of the holiday is in full swing.

The city of Covington doesn’t hold a tree lighting as such, but they do have a Happy Cov evening on December 12 from 5-6:30 p.m. at city hall on Pike Street in Covington. They will have crafts for the children to make, photos with Santa, hot chocolate and filled stockings.

Also, from November 19 to December 17 there will be a special mailbox at city hall for children to mail their letters to Santa. They have emphasized including an address so that the kids can get a letter back.

The Life Learning Center at 20 West 18th street will host a holiday event on December 6 from 10 a.m.-noon. There will be pictures with Santa, as well as kids’ crafts, games, entertainment and a special green guest known as the Grinch.

Life Learning Center delivers a holistic integrated education and care continuum to help people reach their highest potential. They help people learn, gain and keep a better way of living through gainful employment.