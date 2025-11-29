Kentucky park rangers, state police, law enforcement agencies to conduct cliff rescue training Dec. 2-3

The Kentucky State Parks Ranger Division and the Kentucky State Police Air Rescue team will join local first responders and law enforcement officers to conduct cliff rescue training exercises Dec. 2-3 at Natural Bridge State Resort Park in Slade.

“Team Kentucky is committed to keeping Kentuckians and visitors safe across the Commonwealth and our first responders are always ready to step up in emergencies to help save lives,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “By working together, local and state agencies will strengthen their efforts to protect and respond, making our commonwealth a safer place for everyone.”

During this two-day training, helicopters will conduct low-level flights at approximately 200 feet above the park to ensure first responders are properly trained for cliff-rescue operations. Participating organizations include Powell County Search and Rescue, Wolfe County Search and Rescue, RedSTAR, Kentucky Emergency Management and Kentucky State Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1.

To keep everyone safe, park rangers will close all trailheads and roadways leading into the park during training activities. The park will remain closed to the public throughout the exercises.

Hemlock Lodge, Sandstone Arches restaurant and the gift shop will be closed on Dec. 2 and reopen on Dec. 3.

Natural Bridge State Resort Park is located at 2135 Natural Bridge Road in Slade and is known for its natural sandstone arch bridge, which spans 78 feet and is 65 feet high. The historic Hemlock Lodge has 35 rooms with private balconies overlooking the surrounding woodlands. Cottages and campsites are also available for rental.

Kentucky is home to 44 state parks, including 17 resort parks and 13 golf courses. For more information about Kentucky State Parks, visit parks.ky.gov.

