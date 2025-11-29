Holiday hosting without ‘uninvited guests’ of the rodents, cockroaches kind

The holiday season brings excitement with family gatherings and festive celebrations, but it can also bring unwelcome visitors. As temperatures drop, pests like rodents and cockroaches seek warmth and food inside homes and businesses.

The National Pest Management Association, a nonprofit with more than 4,000 members, is urging people to act now to keep these uninvited guests from crashing their holiday plans.

“Holiday cooking and gatherings can unintentionally roll out the welcome mat for pests,” said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Board-Certified Entomologist and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. “Pantry pests can sneak their way indoors, contaminating baking ingredients and packaged goods, while rodents and cockroaches are attracted to indoor spaces that offer comfort and easy access to meals.”

To keep your home pest-free this holiday season, NPMA recommends taking a two-pronged approach: securing the exterior of your home and protecting your food supply.

To prevent rodents and cockroaches from sneaking inside:



• Inspect and seal entry points: Look for and seal any gaps or cracks around the exterior of your home, especially where utilities and pipes enter.

• Store firewood properly: Keep firewood at least 20 feet from the house.

• Declutter storage areas: Tidy up basements, attics, and garages, and elevate stored boxes to reduce potential nesting sites.



Protect your pantry from holiday ingredient invaders:

• Use airtight containers: Transfer baking items and dry goods into airtight glass or thick plastic containers.

• Inspect before you buy: Check packages for damage at the store and examine bags and boxes again before bringing groceries inside.

• Practice good kitchen hygiene: Wipe up spills immediately, sweep up crumbs regularly and take out the trash frequently to eliminate food sources.



“These simple steps can make a big difference in keeping pests out,” added Fredericks. “For extra peace of mind, homeowners should also contact a licensed pest control professional for an expert inspection.”

For more ways to pest-proof your home and safeguard your health, visit PestWorld.org.

