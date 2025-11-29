Covington’s annual holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1 at four dropoff locations

The City of Covington is again calling on residents to help keep reusable materials out of the landfill by participating in its annual holiday lights recycling effort. The seasonal program, held in partnership with Cohen Recycling, offers a convenient and environmentally friendly way to dispose of non-working or unwanted strands of decorative lights.

Beginning December 1 and running through February 28, Covington residents can drop off all types of string lights — including traditional incandescent sets and LED strands — at four locations across the city. The goal of the program is to collect as many unwanted lights as possible and ensure they are responsibly recycled rather than tossed into the trash.

In addition to string lights, Cohen Recycling accepts other electric holiday decorations, such as projectors or the motors used in inflatable yard characters, at any of its recycling centers.

Holiday Lights Drop-Off Locations

Residents can bring their non-working or unwanted lights to any of the following sites:

• Covington City Hall

20 West Pike St.

Open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4:30 p.m. • Covington Fire Department Station 5

1255 Hands Pike

Bin available 24/7 • The Center for Great Neighborhoods

321 M.L. King Jr. Blvd./W. 12th St.

Open Monday–Thursday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m., and Saturday, 9 a.m.–noon • Covington Public Works

1730 Russell St.

Open Monday–Friday, 8 a.m.–4 p.m.

For more information about what can be recycled, visit Cohen Recycling’s website.

City of Covington