City of Covington, CBC encourage community to shop small during Small Business Saturday Nov. 29

The City of Covington and the Covington Business Council (CBC) are teaming up to encourage residents and visitors alike to support Covington’s vibrant network of small businesses on Small Business Saturday, taking place on Saturday, November 29.

Small businesses are the lifeblood of Covington and the engine of the City’s economy. When shoppers choose to spend their dollars locally, most of the profits stay right here in Covington, helping to support jobs, strengthen neighborhoods, and preserve the unique character that sets The Cov apart. Shopping small this holiday season fosters the one-of-a-kind experiences, personalized service, and deep community connection that only local businesses can provide.

This year, several Covington shops are offering special promotions in coordination with the CBC to celebrate Small Business Saturday, including:

• Purple Paisley Artisan Shop – 715 Scott Blvd.﻿

﻿Artists will offer special discounts, and shoppers who spend $50 or more will receive a free handmade stone charm. • Succulent Senorita Greenhouse – 506 W. 6th St.﻿

﻿$5 off a purchase of $20 or more when mentioning CBC. • Handzy Shop + Studio – 421 W. 6th St.﻿

﻿30% off clothes (plus an additional 30% off sale clothes) and a special gift for early shoppers. • Ms. Tabby’s Toys and Treats – 17 W. Southern Ave., Latonia﻿

﻿10% off for shoppers who mention CBC. • F & Goode Desserts – 222 W. Pike St., Suite 1﻿

﻿10% off in-store purchases and 10% off cookie kit preorders online when mentioning CBC.

While these are just a few examples, City leaders and the CBC encourage everyone to explore and support all Covington small businesses throughout the holiday season.

“Small businesses are at the heart of what makes Covington special,” Mayor Ron Washington said. “When you shop at a local store, you’re doing far more than buying a gift—you’re supporting a neighbor and investing directly back into our community. This holiday season, I encourage everyone to show some love to the shops and entrepreneurs who help make The Cov such a vibrant and welcoming place.”

CBC Executive Director Pat Frew says he learned at an early age the value that retailers lend to the local business scene.

“In the small eastern Ohio village where I was raised, my grandmother owned a local clothing store that served as a lynchpin to the Main Street scene. As a young child, I can remember Friday evenings playing in the store and watching customers interact with the sales staff. Especially during the holidays, there was an added sense of excitement in the air. That’s the kind of expectation we’re hoping for with this effort.”

The City also extends a special shout-out to the Central Business District and the Latonia Business Association, whose year-round efforts help support local entrepreneurs and reinforce Covington’s reputation as a thriving hub for small business success.

City of Covington