Hoxworth Blood Center gearing up for the holiday season with one more donation campaign, toy drive

Hoxworth Blood Center, University of Cincinnati, is encouraging donors to come in one more time in 2025 to meet donation goals before the new year.

In January, Hoxworth asked all donors to make it a habit to donate blood at least twice in the calendar year. Donors still have a chance to meet that goal in December and help save lives during one of the most critical times of the year.

In the spirit of the holiday season, Hoxworth will also be sharing a gift with donors. Anyone who donates blood in December at their seven Neighborhood Donor Centers and select mobile drives will receive the Hoxworth Hero Backpack as a thank-you gift. Use your backpack for holiday travels, trips to the gym, or even heading back to school in January. Most importantly, donations will help local patients who need a second chance at life this holiday season.

“Winter is typically a time when blood donation declines due to the weather, cold and flu season, and people traveling for the holidays,” says Hoxworth Blood Center Director, Dr. David Oh. “If people can find it in their hearts and their schedules to donate, we could avoid the winter slump and continue saving lives close to home.”

Improved Donor Experience

There are no more finger pricks when you donate blood with Hoxworth. Earlier this year Hoxworth began implementing a new way to prescreen donors. Instead of a finger prick to detect your hematocrit, OrSense is a new way to determine your hemoglobin with a simple “thumb hug.” Visit Hoxworth today and see how it works.

Kindness for Kids Toy Drive

Hoxworth is once again partnering with Hamilton County Job and Family Services to bring joy to kids in need this holiday season. This is the third year Hoxworth will be part of Kindness for Kids. Donors can bring in a toy or clothing for kids in foster care. The goal is to help 2100 kids have a joyous holiday. You can pick out your own gift or purchase one on the Amazon Wish List. Collection bins will be available at each of the seven Neighborhood Donor Centers from December 7-14.

Give the Gift of Life in December

The need for blood never stops. Each day, 365 days a year, Hoxworth needs more than 400 donors to supply local hospitals with blood products. As the sole blood provider for more than 30 hospitals in the Greater Cincinnati area, Hoxworth blood donors are essential to meeting that need all year long. Schedule your donation appointment today.

Hoxworth Blood Center