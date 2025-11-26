City of Covington swears in 13 new firefighters — largest recruit class in over two decades

The City of Covington formally swore in 13 new Covington Fire Department recruits — the largest recruiting class since 2004 — recently during a ceremony at City Hall.

The new firefighters completed an intensive 13-week training academy that prepared them for the physical, technical, and emotional demands of the fire service. Many of them are already out in neighborhoods across Covington, serving the community after taking their oath.

“The size of this class reflects our commitment to maintaining a high level of emergency response,” Covington Fire Chief Corey Deye said. “Each recruit has demonstrated the dedication and character required to serve Covington. Their future service and sacrifice will help keep our community safe, and we’re proud to officially welcome them to the Covington Fire Department family.”

The following recruits were sworn in as the newest Covington Firefighters:

• Brett Barnett

• Andrew Bunton

• David Carlin

• Mitchell Deye

• Karly Egbers

• Michael Lee

• Ethan Lobosky

• Sam McKee

• Nolan Kresser

• Landon Meyer

• Matthew Murray

• Will Smith

• Andrew Work

City officials, fire department leadership, and family members attended the ceremony, celebrating a milestone moment in the recruits’ careers and marking an important investment in public safety for Covington’s residents.

City of Covington