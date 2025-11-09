Council reviews Kentucky Graduate Profile, aimed at degree relevance, workforce readiness

The Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education (CPE) reviewed the statewide implementation plan for the Kentucky Graduate Profile recently, reaffirming its commitment to ensuring every Kentucky college graduate earns a degree that is relevant, high-quality, and aligned with workforce needs.

The Graduate Profile is Kentucky’s postsecondary learning framework — a shared statewide vision defining what every graduate from a public college or university should know and be able to do. It also answers two of the most important questions facing higher education today: Is college valuable? and Why should I go to college?

“When I talk with employers across Kentucky, I hear a consistent message: they need graduates who can think critically, communicate effectively, and adapt to change,” said CPE President Aaron Thompson. “That’s exactly what the Kentucky Graduate Profile is designed to deliver. It ensures that every credential from a Kentucky college represents not just knowledge, but confidence, curiosity, and the ability to thrive in a changing world.”

The Graduate Profile centers on 10 Essential Skills that every Kentucky graduate should understand, articulate, and demonstrate mastery of:



• Communication

• Critical Thinking and Problem Solving

• Quantitative Reasoning

• Interpersonal Relations

• Adaptability and Leadership

• Professionalism

• Civic Engagement

• Collaboration and Teamwork

• Knowledge Application

• Information Literacy

These “human skills” — often called essential employability skills — are increasingly valuable as artificial intelligence and automation reshape the workplace. The Graduate Profile helps Kentucky institutions ensure that all educational experiences, from first-year courses to capstones, reinforce these outcomes and connect directly to employer needs.

Statewide Implementation

The Council’s review highlighted that all 24 public institutions — eight universities and sixteen community and technical colleges — have Graduate Profile Academy teams made up of faculty, staff, and administrators who are leading campus efforts to embed these skills into coursework, advising, and co-curricular learning.

“Combining the knowledge gained in college courses with the skills learned in academic programs and co-curricular activities sets students up for success once they graduate and enter the workforce.” said Dr. Melissa Bell, CPE’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Student Success. “It’s how we ensure Kentucky degrees remain coherent, engaging, and transformational.”

The initiative is being implemented in three phases:

• Phase 1: Build institutional knowledge and support across all public institutions. • Phase 2: Define skills, competencies, and performance indicators with input from faculty, staff, and employers. • Phase 3: Implement campus-wide plans, align state policies, and provide faculty and staff support.

Aligning Education with Workforce Needs

The Graduate Profile also aligns with the Kentucky Portrait of a Learner, adopted by the Kentucky Board of Education in 2022, creating a unified learning framework that connects K–12 and postsecondary education.

“By focusing on these essential skills,” Thompson added, “we’re building a bridge between higher education and employers — and reaffirming that higher education remains one of the most powerful investments a Kentuckian can make.”

For more information about the Kentucky Graduate Profile, visit cpe.ky.gov/ourwork/kygradprofile.

