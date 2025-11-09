Classic Trains, Hollywood Christmas light up BCM for Holly Jolly Days, opens Nov. 11

All aboard for a holiday celebration filled with hometown magic! Holly Jolly Days returns to Behringer-Crawford Museum on November 11, bringing together two timeless favorites — the 34th annual Holiday Toy Trains and Irving Berlin’s White Christmas, the 1954 classic film starring Northern Kentucky’s Rosemary Clooney. Visitors can explore glamorous costumes and props from the film, then enjoy the joyful sights and sounds of the trains as they roll through enchanting winter scenes.

Costumes worn by dancers in the “Mandy” scene of the 1954 holiday classic White Christmas, on display Nov.11-Jan. 11 at Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Step into the glamour of old Hollywood with Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit, presented in partnership with The Rosemary Clooney House. The nostalgic display showcases exquisite costumes designed by legendary Hollywood designer Edith Head, worn by Clooney, Bing Crosby, Vera-Ellen and Danny Kaye.

This year’s expanded exhibit features newly added costumes, props, sheet music and memorabilia from the film, bringing fresh sparkle to this holiday favorite. Visitors can admire iconic pieces, such as the blue “Sisters” dresses and the festive red Santa attire while celebrating the film’s enduring story of friendship, music and homecoming.

Before the exhibit’s public opening, the museum will host a special preview event on Friday, November 7, for local WWII and Korean War veterans from IGY6 With a Cheek Kiss, a Cincinnati- and Louisville-based organization that honors veterans through monthly gatherings, community events and shared stories.

A holiday tradition for more than three decades, BCM’s Holiday Toy Trains once again delight families with their whimsical charm. Eight O-gauge Lionel model trains travel across 250 feet of track, weaving through villages, tunnels and twinkling winter scenes. Guests can push buttons to bring the display to life — ringing bells, launching firefighters down poles, and even sending a cow into a UFO.

Loved by visitors of all ages, the interactive display captures the wonder of the season, offering hands-on fun and a nostalgic reminder of holidays gone by.

Regular museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday. The museum will be closed Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Eve and Day and New Year’s Eve and Day. It will be open for special holiday hours from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 19 and Monday, December 22 and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, December 29.

Admission is free for BCM members and children under age 3; $9 adults; $8 seniors 60+; $5 children ages 3-17. Wednesdays are Grandparents Days: one grandchild admitted free with each paying grandparent.

Holly Jolly Days are sponsored in part by Devou Good Foundation, Kentucky Tourism, Arts & Heritage Cabinet and Pine Meer Foundation.

The holiday spirit continues throughout Behringer-Crawford Museum with more seasonal exhibits and special events, including:

Tuesday, November 11: Opening of Holly Jolly Days

4-5 p.m.: NKYYC Holly Jolly Carolers

The NKY Youth Choir Carolers go caroling through all areas of the museum, with “Trolley Song,” “Count Your Blessings” from White Christmas, “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” by Haven Gillespie, who grew up in Covington and other holiday songs.

Saturday, November 15

11 a.m.- noon: Cincinnati Recorder Consort & NKYYC performance

Delight in the pop and party music of days gone by — when princesses, dukes and jesters ruled the dance floor! Included with museum admission.

2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, November 16

2-3 p.m.: Holiday Storytime

Listen to a holiday favorite and create a festive craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 18: NKY History Hour (virtual)

6:30-7:30 p.m.: New Day Ranch with Beth Long

To register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum, visit: us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register

Sunday, November 23

2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, November 25

4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in NaturePlay@BCM, located outdoors. Free.

Saturday, November 29

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, November 30

2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 3

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chippie’s Sensational Kids Club: Reindeer Games

Preschoolers are invited to dash, craft, and play their way through festive holiday fun while learning about Santa’s favorite helpers. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Registration is required at least five days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Saturday, December 6

2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 7

2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express, and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 10

2-3 p.m.: A White Christmas Guided Tour

Explore Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit alongside museum staff as they share insights into the movie’s history, memorabilia and design. Discover how the museum brought this beloved holiday classic to life through rare artifacts, original costumes and cinematic details.

Saturday, December 13

11 a.m.-noon & 1-2 p.m.: A White Christmas Guided Tour

Experience the charm and nostalgia of Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit with a special guided tour led by Heather French Henry. Hear fascinating behind-the-scenes stories, learn about the film’s stunning costumes, and discover new details about this timeless holiday favorite.

2-4 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 14

2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express, and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, December 17

11 a.m.-noon: Holiday Storytime

Listen to a holiday favorite and create a festive craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Friday, December 19

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Holly Jolly Days Open for Extended Holiday Hours

2-3 p.m.: A White Christmas Guided Tour

Explore Irving Berlin’s White Christmas: The Exhibit alongside museum staff as they share insights into the movie’s history, memorabilia and design. Discover how the museum brought this beloved holiday classic to life through rare artifacts, original costumes and cinematic details.

4:30-5:30 p.m.: S’mores and More

Join us for s’more-making and other family activities in NaturePlay@BCM, located outdoors. Free.

Saturday, December 20

11 a.m.-2 p.m.: Family Fun Activities

Family fun holiday activities in the Education Center. Included with museum admission.

2-3 p.m.: Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Performance

The popular group will perform seasonal music on the Appalachian, or mountain, dulcimer (Kentucky’s state instrument since 2002) and other traditional mountain instruments. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 21

2-3 p.m.: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express, and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Monday, December 22

10 a.m.-8 p.m. Holly Jolly Days Open for Extended Holiday Hours

11 a.m.- noon: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express, and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

2-3 p.m.: “The Hungry Holiday Bookworm” Puppet Show

A bookworm disrupts the library’s holiday party by eating the stories right out of the books! Join puppeteer Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets for a holiday puppet show the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, December 23

11 a.m.-noon: Polar Express Reading & Craft

Enjoy a reading of the holiday classic, Polar Express, and make a holiday craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Sunday, December 28

2-3 p.m.: Holiday Storytime

Listen to a holiday favorite and create a festive craft to take home. Included with museum admission.

Monday, December 29

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Holly Jolly Days Open for Extended Holiday Hours

2-3 p.m.: “The Wonders of Wiggly River” Puppet Show

Join an adventurous fisherman and a chatty wish fish as they dive into a world of enchanting folktales! Join puppeteer Dylan Shelton of River City Puppets for a holiday puppet show the whole family will enjoy. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, December 30

11 a.m.-12 p.m.: Chippie’s New Year’s Eve Party

Ring in the new year with art, crafts and more in this educational program for preschoolers and their caregivers. $3 materials fee /child plus museum admission. Registration required at least five days in advance at 859-491-4003.

Sunday, January 11

2-4 p.m.: NKYYC Holly Jolly Carolers

The NKY Youth Choir Carolers go caroling through all areas of the museum, with “Trolley Song,” “Count Your Blessings” from White Christmas, “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town” by Haven Gillespie who grew up in Covington and other holiday songs.

